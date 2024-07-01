US lawmakers pledge support against discrimination, Hinduphobia

Prominent American lawmakers have pledged to support Indian Americans in their fight against Hinduphobia and discrimination. This commitment was made during the 3rd National Hindu Advocacy Day, organized by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) on June 28.

Several Hindu students, researchers, and community leaders attended the event to discuss the challenges faced by Hindus in the US.

“We are here, and we are fighting,” said Congressman Shri Thanedar. Thanedar, a Democrat, has introduced House Resolution 1131, which condemns Hinduphobia and attacks on temples while celebrating the contributions of Hindu Americans.

"We are here, and we are fighting," said Congressman Shri Thanedar addressing the CoHNA advocacy event on the Capitol Hill. He reiterated his support for Hindu community in the US & his efforts to counter the rise of Hinduphobia.

Congressman Rich McCormick expressed his support for the growing involvement of the Hindu American and Indian American community in policymaking. He highlighted the importance of House Resolution 1131 and encouraged the community to pursue the American dream.

Republican Congressman Glen Grothman showed solidarity with the Hindu community, while Congressman Ro Khanna celebrated the community’s increasing advocacy over the past decade.

Khanna urged people to be proud of their heritage. “Congratulations on coming to DC for an event that exemplifies pride in your heritage and roots,” he said.

It's the grand finale of CoHNA's 3rd Hindu Advocacy Day with Congressman Ro Khanna celebrated the transformative growth of Hindu advocacy over the past decade. He commended the community's dedication and specifically lauded CoHNA's relentless efforts.

Congressman Max Miller emphasized the importance of religious freedom and expressed his pride in supporting House Resolution 1131. He assured the community of his ongoing support against all forms of hate and bigotry.

“If anything were to happen to your community, I’ll be there, standing shoulder to shoulder with you,” Miller said. He encouraged the audience to stay strong and uphold their values.

This year, Hindus have faced various forms of discrimination, including verbal slurs and vandalism of temples, according to CoHNA.

Attendees heard personal stories from Hindu students at Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the University of Georgia about the challenges they face on campus due to Hinduphobia.

Over 100 delegates, including many Hindu youths from 15 US states, attended the event. More than 40 CoHNA volunteers visited over 115 congressional offices to advocate for support of House Resolution 1131.