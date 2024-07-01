India clinches T20 World Cup with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa

Following the victory, Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20 internationals. Kohli, who was named player of the match, remarked, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to respect the situation rather than force it.”

He further confirmed, “This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.”

Rohit Sharma, who has been a pivotal player, shared his emotions after the game: “This was my last (T20i) game as well. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this.

I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the Cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. I’m happy that we eventually crossed the line.”

In the final, Rohit scored nine as India struggled initially at 34-3. Kohli’s resilience, combined with a crucial 72-run partnership with Axar Patel (47), helped India reach 176-7.

Rohit praised Kohli’s performance: “None of us doubted him, we know his quality. He has been at the top of his game for 15 years now. Big players will step up in big occasions and he played a crucial knock today. It was a team effort to get to that total but we knew we needed someone to bat time and he did that perfectly, using all his experience.”

The match also marked the final game for India’s T20 coach and former captain Rahul Dravid. Rohit commended Dravid’s contributions: “I’m very happy for Rahul, he has done so much for Indian cricket, including when he was playing and now coaching. He has worked so hard with this team for three years, supported the team a lot, and understood what the boys needed.”

In New Delhi, fans celebrated the victory with joy and enthusiasm. Abhishek Bhagat, a 34-year-old software professional, expressed his excitement: “It’s an out-of-the-world feeling. I experienced it as a child in 2007 and then again in 2011 and now again in 2024. It’s been a long, long wait and I can’t tell you how much fun we will have.”

Rajneesh Duggal added: “It’s a proud moment for every Indian. It is a fitting finale for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid and for Kohli. Hope Rohit stays on.”

Following the match, thousands of fans took to the streets, celebrating and shouting “Long live India” as they drove past iconic landmarks like India Gate.