23.9 C
New York
Monday, July 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndia clinches T20 World Cup with a thrilling 7-run victory over South...
Headline news

India clinches T20 World Cup with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa

By: vibhuti

Date:

Team India celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

US lawmakers pledge support against discrimination, Hinduphobia

Prominent American lawmakers have pledged to support Indian Americans...
Headline news

Indian American Muslim body calls for protection of religious freedom in India

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), an advocacy group...
Headline news

Vivek Ramaswamy slams Biden, calls him ‘unfit’ to be president

Indian-American Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a sharp...
Headline news

Indian Americans contribute 5-6% of US taxes despite being only 1.5% of population: BCG report

A recent report by Indiaspora and Boston Consulting Group...
Headline news

Nikesh Arora only Indian-origin executive among ‘America’s top 10 highest-paid CEOs’

Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks...

On Saturday (29) night, India triumphed in a thrilling T20 World Cup final against South Africa, held at Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados, USA. The Indian Men’s Cricket team clinched the trophy after 17 years, defeating South Africa by seven wickets with a score of 170 runs in 20 overs.

Streets across India were filled with joyous celebrations as fans gathered around big screens, cheered, and burst firecrackers to celebrate the long-awaited victory.

Indian-Americans in the audience also joined in the celebration, chanting slogans in their native languages to support the cricketers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team, acknowledging the end of an 11-year wait for a world-level title.

Virat Kohli’s outstanding 76 propelled India to a formidable 176-7. Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive 52 from 27 balls bringing South Africa close to victory, India’s stellar bowling in the final moments secured the win, with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20, restricting South Africa to 169-8.

Following the victory, Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20 internationals. Kohli, who was named player of the match, remarked, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can’t get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to respect the situation rather than force it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

- Advertisement -

He further confirmed, “This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.”

Rohit Sharma, who has been a pivotal player, shared his emotions after the game: “This was my last (T20i) game as well. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the Cup. I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. I’m happy that we eventually crossed the line.”

In the final, Rohit scored nine as India struggled initially at 34-3. Kohli’s resilience, combined with a crucial 72-run partnership with Axar Patel (47), helped India reach 176-7.

Rohit praised Kohli’s performance: “None of us doubted him, we know his quality. He has been at the top of his game for 15 years now. Big players will step up in big occasions and he played a crucial knock today. It was a team effort to get to that total but we knew we needed someone to bat time and he did that perfectly, using all his experience.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The match also marked the final game for India’s T20 coach and former captain Rahul Dravid. Rohit commended Dravid’s contributions: “I’m very happy for Rahul, he has done so much for Indian cricket, including when he was playing and now coaching. He has worked so hard with this team for three years, supported the team a lot, and understood what the boys needed.”

In New Delhi, fans celebrated the victory with joy and enthusiasm. Abhishek Bhagat, a 34-year-old software professional, expressed his excitement: “It’s an out-of-the-world feeling. I experienced it as a child in 2007 and then again in 2011 and now again in 2024. It’s been a long, long wait and I can’t tell you how much fun we will have.”

Rajneesh Duggal added: “It’s a proud moment for every Indian. It is a fitting finale for outgoing coach Rahul Dravid and for Kohli. Hope Rohit stays on.”

Following the match, thousands of fans took to the streets, celebrating and shouting “Long live India” as they drove past iconic landmarks like India Gate.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian American Muslim body calls for protection of religious freedom in India
Next article
US lawmakers pledge support against discrimination, Hinduphobia

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

US lawmakers pledge support against discrimination, Hinduphobia

Headline news 0
Prominent American lawmakers have pledged to support Indian Americans...

‘My best is yet to come’: Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on 24 Years in Bollywood

Entertainment 0
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared that she is...

Virat Kohli’s Instagram post sets new record in India

Cricket 0
Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc