H-1B debate heats up: Trump and Musk defend program amid criticism from Steve Bannon

President-elect Donald Trump has taken a clear stance in favor of the H-1B visa program for foreign tech workers, backing billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk in a public dispute over the visa’s use.

Trump’s support comes as Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has vowed to “go to war” to defend the program, which has faced criticism from some far-right activists and immigration hard-liners.

Trump, who previously sought to limit H-1B visas during his first presidency, told The New York Post on Saturday (28) that he is a strong proponent of the program.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” Trump stated.

This position aligns him with Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from South Africa, who has previously held an H-1B visa. Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle company, secured 724 H-1B visas this year alone. These visas, typically issued for three years, can be extended or used as a pathway to green cards.

The debate intensified after Musk defended the H-1B program on social media, addressing criticisms from far-right activists. The controversy began earlier this week when Trump’s decision to appoint Sriram Krishnan, an Indian American venture capitalist, as an adviser on artificial intelligence drew backlash from hardliners.

Critics alleged that Krishnan’s appointment could influence the administration’s immigration policies, sparking a broader discussion on the role of skilled immigrants in the U.S. workforce.

Musk responded to the uproar, drawing a distinction between legal immigration, which includes H-1B visa holders, and illegal immigration. Musk’s defense of the program highlights the tech industry’s reliance on skilled foreign workers. Many tech leaders argue that the U.S. lacks sufficient homegrown talent to meet the demands of the industry, making H-1B visas critical for sustaining innovation and growth.

Musk, who has played a key advisory role in Trump’s transition team, stated that the visa program is essential for addressing the talent shortage.

Despite Musk’s defense, the H-1B visa program remains a contentious issue. Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon criticized tech leaders for their support of the program, accusing them of undermining wages for American citizens. “Big tech oligarchs” and their endorsement of immigration policies, Bannon argued, pose a threat to Western civilization. Trump, while defending the H-1B program, has also maintained his commitment to curbing illegal immigration, promising stricter immigration policies, increased deportations, and job protections for American citizens.

Musk’s significant financial contributions to Trump’s campaign, amounting to over $250 million, and his advisory role in key policy areas have placed him at the center of this debate.

For now, Trump and Musk’s shared support for the H-1B program underscores its importance in the US tech industry, even as it faces ongoing scrutiny.