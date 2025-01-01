3.4 C
Headline news

Donald Trump supports Elon Musk on H-1B visa issue: ‘America needs smart people’

By: vibhuti

Date:

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US President-elect Donald Trump has voiced his support for tech billionaire Elon Musk on the contentious issue of the H-1B visa program. Trump, speaking at his New Year’s Eve celebration, highlighted the necessity of attracting skilled professionals to the United States.

“We need competent people. We need smart people coming into our country. We need a lot of people coming in. We’re going to have jobs like we’ve never had before,” he stated while addressing the media.

Trump’s remarks align with Musk’s staunch defense of the H-1B program. Musk, who previously held an H-1B visa, has consistently argued that the program is vital for Silicon Valley and the broader tech industry, citing a chronic shortage of highly skilled engineers.

“There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley,” Musk posted on December 25 on X.

Trump has further underscored his support by appointing Musk and Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The move signifies Trump’s recognition of the critical role foreign talent plays in bolstering the U.S. economy, particularly in the tech sector.

The H-1B visa program allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialized fields requiring technical or theoretical expertise. It has been a cornerstone for the tech industry, enabling companies like Tesla to hire skilled professionals from countries such as India and China.

However, Trump’s first administration imposed restrictions on the program in 2020, citing concerns over the displacement of American workers by lower-paid foreign employees. As Trump prepares for his second term, some of his supporters and immigration hardliners are

Musk’s defense of the H-1B visa has stirred debate within Republican circles. His strong stance was evident in a response to right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who criticized Trump’s appointment of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as an AI policy adviser. Loomer argued that bringing more skilled immigrants into the U.S. contradicts Trump’s “America First” policy.

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, faced backlash for remarks about American culture, which he criticized for fostering mediocrity. “Trump’s election hopefully marks the beginning of a new golden era in America, but only if our culture fully wakes up. A culture that once again prioritizes achievement over normalcy; excellence over mediocrity; nerdiness over conformity; hard work over laziness,” Ramaswamy said.

Musk backed Ramaswamy, calling for the removal of “contemptible fools” within the Republican Party who oppose his immigration agenda. “The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H-1B,” Musk stated.

Trump’s endorsement of Musk’s stance signals a shift in his administration’s approach to the H-1B program, potentially paving the way for policies that prioritize attracting global talent to fuel economic growth.

