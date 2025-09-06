SS Rajamouli wraps Kenya schedule of ‘SSMB 29’ with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra

Highlights:

Director SS Rajamouli (RRR, Baahubali) finished filming the Kenya schedule of SSMB 29.

Stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra lead the international cast.

Filming took place in Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli.

The film is planned for release in 120+ countries, aiming to reach a billion viewers. - Advertisement -

Expected global release in 2026, following Rajamouli’s worldwide success with RRR.

SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker behind global hits RRR and Baahubali, has completed the Kenya schedule of his upcoming movie SSMB 29. The project stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra joining the cast for the international portions of the film.

On X, SS Rajamouli described Kenya as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” and expressed gratitude to the government and local communities for their “tremendous support and hospitality.”

SS Rajamouli Showcases Kenya as a Filming Hub

The shoot took place across Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli. SS Rajamouli praised Kenya’s landscapes and wildlife diversity, calling the schedule “one of the most memorable moments” of his career.

Kenya’s participation marks a milestone in Indian cinema’s growing global footprint. The filming underscored how African destinations are becoming increasingly central to international productions.

Kenyan Leaders Welcome SS Rajamouli’s Production

Kenyan politician Musalia W Mudavadi shared photos with SS Rajamouli and his team, including the director signing a guest book.

Mudavadi wrote that Kenya had become “the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers.” He also said the country’s sweeping plains and rugged terrains had been immortalized through the production. Highlighting the film’s scale, he noted it is planned for release in more than 120 countries and could reach up to one billion viewers.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s First Collaboration

SSMB 29 marks the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The project, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, had its teaser released in August on the actor’s birthday.

Earlier schedules were shot in Odisha, India, where Mahesh Babu filmed large action sequences. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also spotted during the shoot. Priyanka Chopra joined the Kenya schedule, adding global recognition to the film’s international cast.

Worldwide Release Plans for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29

Although a specific release date has not been confirmed, industry reports suggest SSMB 29 will roll out in 2026. The distribution plan covers over 120 countries, making it one of the most widely released Indian films to date.

SS Rajamouli’s track record has raised expectations. His last film, RRR, grossed more than £125 million (₹1,300 crore) worldwide and became a breakout hit in the United States, thanks in part to its Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu.”

For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter… pic.twitter.com/c4vNXYKrL9 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 9, 2025

Why the Kenya Shoot Matters

The Kenya schedule signals SS Rajamouli’s ongoing effort to position Indian cinema on the global stage. By working in iconic African locations, the filmmaker not only expands the film’s visual scale but also builds connections between Indian cinema and international markets.

His acknowledgment of Kenya’s government and communities highlights the country’s growing importance as a destination for filmmakers worldwide. For Hollywood and international audiences, the collaboration underscores how Indian productions are increasingly working on a global canvas.