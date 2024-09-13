Settlement fee waiver introduced for bereaved partners facing financial hardship

Starting October 9, foreign nationals who have lost a partner and are struggling financially will be eligible to have the settlement application fee waived under new rules introduced in Parliament. Currently, individuals seeking to settle in the UK after the death of a British citizen partner must pay a £2,885 fee, regardless of their financial situation.

Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra informed Parliament that this change aims to support those experiencing financial hardship. She stated, “Losing a loved one is a deep and unimaginable pain, all too often compounded by the immense financial strain faced by those left behind.”

The waiver will apply to bereaved partners who meet the criteria for destitution, including those whose deceased partners were British citizens, held indefinite leave to remain, or were from eligible EU and other associated countries. The fee waiver will also extend to partners of military veterans and other specified groups.

In addition to the settlement fee changes, Malhotra announced a new process for diplomatic visitor visas. Diplomatic Visa Waivers (DVWs) will be replaced by the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement (DVA), streamlining the process for diplomatic passport holders. This new arrangement removes the need for application fees or fingerprint submissions.

A new VIP Delegate Visa has also been introduced for delegations accompanying foreign heads of state and government ministers visiting the UK. It will have a cap of 20 visas for delegations with heads of state and 10 for those accompanying ministers.