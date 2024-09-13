25.6 C
New York
Friday, September 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsSettlement fee waiver introduced for bereaved partners facing financial hardship
UK News

Settlement fee waiver introduced for bereaved partners facing financial hardship

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Currently, applicants who wish to settle in the UK after the death of a British citizen partner are required to pay a £2,885 fee, regardless of their financial situation. (Representational image: iStock)

Related stories

UK News

Starmer to unveil 10-year NHS Reform Plan amid health system crisis

Keir Starmer is set to introduce a 10-year plan...
UK News

British Asian teen raises £4,000 with solo English Channel swim

A 16-year-old British Asian schoolgirl, Prisha Tapre, has raised...
UK News

Princess Catherine completes chemotherapy, focuses on recovery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed...
UK News

UK temporarily halts some arms exports to Israel over conflict concerns

The UK government announced the suspension of 30 out...
UK News

Survivors of Grenfell Tower fire question effectiveness of upcoming final report

Seven years after the Grenfell Tower fire, survivors and...

Starting October 9, foreign nationals who have lost a partner and are struggling financially will be eligible to have the settlement application fee waived under new rules introduced in Parliament. Currently, individuals seeking to settle in the UK after the death of a British citizen partner must pay a £2,885 fee, regardless of their financial situation.

 

Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra informed Parliament that this change aims to support those experiencing financial hardship. She stated, “Losing a loved one is a deep and unimaginable pain, all too often compounded by the immense financial strain faced by those left behind.”

 

The waiver will apply to bereaved partners who meet the criteria for destitution, including those whose deceased partners were British citizens, held indefinite leave to remain, or were from eligible EU and other associated countries. The fee waiver will also extend to partners of military veterans and other specified groups.

- Advertisement -

 

In addition to the settlement fee changes, Malhotra announced a new process for diplomatic visitor visas. Diplomatic Visa Waivers (DVWs) will be replaced by the Diplomatic Visa Arrangement (DVA), streamlining the process for diplomatic passport holders. This new arrangement removes the need for application fees or fingerprint submissions.

 

A new VIP Delegate Visa has also been introduced for delegations accompanying foreign heads of state and government ministers visiting the UK. It will have a cap of 20 visas for delegations with heads of state and 10 for those accompanying ministers.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Starmer to unveil 10-year NHS Reform Plan amid health system crisis

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

SS Rajamouli funnily dodges the question on action-adventure film ‘SSMB29’ starring Mahesh Babu | Watch video

Entertainment 0
Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director SS Rajamouli are...

Esha Deol opens up about being body-shamed after her Bollywood debut

Entertainment 0
Esha Deol recently shared her experience of being body-shamed...

Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for high ticket prices during ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour

Entertainment 0
Comedian and social media influencer Saumya Sahni has voiced...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc