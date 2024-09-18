Starmer receives $100,000 in gifts, outpacing other leaders

Keir Starmer has declared more than $100,000 in gifts and free tickets, surpassing other recent major party leaders in terms of hospitality received. Labour donor Waheed Alli has contributed significantly, providing work clothing worth $12,000, accommodation valued at $20,000, and $2,485 for glasses.

Starmer’s gifts also include nearly 40 sets of free tickets, such as $4,000 worth of hospitality for a Taylor Swift concert and $698 for Coldplay tickets, according to The Guardian. These declarations have raised concerns about the volume of gifts accepted.

Labour minister Angela Eagle, when questioned on Times Radio about the gifts, struggled to justify Starmer’s acceptance of them, particularly when asked why he couldn’t buy his own glasses. Eagle said, “I’m not responsible for his decisions.”

Starmer has previously defended his acceptance of hospitality as necessary due to security concerns. He argued that without such support, attending events like football matches would be difficult.

The scale of Starmer’s declarations is larger compared to previous opposition leaders. David Cameron disclosed items like rugby tickets and discounted personal training sessions, while Ed Miliband declared flight upgrades and Paralympic tickets. Jeremy Corbyn accepted Glastonbury tickets and a museum donation during his tenure.

In contrast, Rishi Sunak has declared no personal hospitality beyond a membership to the Carlton Club, and Liz Truss declared four events, including tickets to Wimbledon and a football match.