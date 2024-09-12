19.6 C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Starmer to unveil 10-year NHS Reform Plan amid health system crisis

By: Shelbin MS

Starmer and health secretary Wes Streeting during a visit to University College London Hospital (UCLH). (Photo: Getty Images)

Keir Starmer is set to introduce a 10-year plan to reform the National Health Service (NHS) in response to an independent report identifying critical issues in the health system. Starmer will emphasize that the NHS must undergo significant changes to cope with rising pressures without additional tax burdens.

 

The 142-page investigation, conducted by House of Lords member Ara Darzi, outlines key challenges, including long waiting lists and inadequate treatment for conditions like cancer. It highlights the worsening health of British citizens over the past 15 years, exacerbated by insufficient investment and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Starmer is expected to stress the need for long-term structural reforms rather than temporary fixes. “What we need is the courage to deliver long-term reform—major surgery, not sticking plaster solutions,” he will say in his speech.

Darzi’s report reveals that nearly 7.6 million people are currently on NHS waiting lists, with some waiting over 12 hours for emergency care. Despite these challenges, Darzi noted the NHS’s resilience but called for adaptations to rising demand.

 

Starmer will also address the economic impact of the NHS crisis, pointing to 2.8 million people being economically inactive due to long-term illness. He plans to shift the NHS toward digital care, community-based services, and a focus on prevention over treatment.

 

In his speech, Starmer will frame his reforms as crucial for the NHS’s survival, noting, “The NHS is at a fork in the road, and we have a choice about how it should meet these rising demands.”

 

