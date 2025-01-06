Historic milestone: Six Indian Americans sworn into US house of representatives

On Saturday (4), six Indian Americans were sworn in as members of the United States House of Representatives, marking a groundbreaking moment for the Indian-American community.

This group, informally known as the ‘Samosa Caucus,’ symbolizes the growing political influence of Indian-origin Americans in the United States. Raja Krishnamoorthi coined the term to represent Indian-origin members in Congress, which has now grown to six.

The newly formed caucus includes Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Jeremy Cooney, and Shri Thanedar. All six lawmakers, members of the Democratic Party, cast their votes for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in the House Speakership election.

Together, their collective presence signifies the largest-ever representation of Indian-Americans in the US House, a significant milestone for this minority community.

Ami Bera: A Veteran Leader

Ami Bera, the most senior member of the group, was sworn in for the seventh consecutive term as the representative of California’s 7th Congressional District. Reflecting on the growth of Indian-American representation in Congress, he remarked:

“When I was first sworn in twelve years ago, I was the sole Indian-American Member of Congress and only the third in US history. Now, our coalition is six-strong! I am excited to welcome even more Indian-Americans to the halls of Congress in the years to come!”

Bera’s leadership and extensive experience make him a guiding force for the ‘Samosa Caucus’ and an inspiration for aspiring Indian-American politicians.

Suhash Subramaniam: The Newest Member

Suhash Subramaniam, the newest Indian-American to join the US House of Representatives, represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. He shared his excitement about stepping into his new role with a heartfelt message:

“First day of work! Honoured to be sworn into the #119th Congress, and excited to get to work to deliver results for VA10.”

His post on X (formerly Twitter) featured a picture with his family and House Speaker Mike Johnson, symbolizing the personal and professional significance of the moment.

Pramila Jayapal: A Trailblazer

Pramila Jayapal, representing Washington state’s 7th Congressional District, holds the distinction of being the first-ever Indian-American woman elected to the House of Representatives.

Known for her leadership within a prominent progressive group of lawmakers, Jayapal is a vocal advocate for social justice and equity. Having taken the oath for the fifth consecutive term, she continues to be a powerful voice for her constituents and a role model for women of color in politics.

Shri Thanedar: Representing Michigan

Shri Thanedar, the representative for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, proudly posted a selfie from the House floor on X, stating, “Ready to serve.” His dedication to public service and commitment to his district’s welfare add strength to the ‘Samosa Caucus.’

Ro Khanna: An Influential Leader

Ro Khanna, representing California’s 17th Congressional District, is renowned for his influential roles on various House committees. His strategic vision and dedication to key issues make him a vital member of the caucus. Khanna’s fifth consecutive term underscores his consistent leadership and the trust placed in him by his constituents.

Raja Krishnamoorthi: A Visionary

Raja Krishnamoorthi, representing Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, serves as the Ranking Member of the powerful China Committee and is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Like Khanna and Jayapal, Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected for a fifth term, highlighting his continued commitment to addressing critical national and international issues.

The rise of the ‘Samosa Caucus’ is a testament to the growing influence of the Indian-American community in US politics. However, this journey began with Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian-American elected to the US House of Representatives in 1957. Saund, a Sikh, served three consecutive terms as a Democrat. It took nearly five decades before another Indian-American entered Congress.

Bobby Jindal, who represented Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District from 2005 to 2008, later made history as the first Indian-American governor of a US state. Jindal remains the only Indian-American to have served in the House on a Republican ticket. Despite several aspiring Indian-American candidates—including Sushila Jaipal, Bhavani Patel, and Krystal Kaul—facing defeats in the recent elections, the successful election of six representatives underscores the community’s resilience and potential.

The ‘Samosa Caucus’ symbolizes the rich diversity and dynamic leadership that Indian-Americans bring to the US Congress. Their collective contributions reflect the broader aspirations of the Indian-American community and pave the way for future generations to participate in shaping the nation’s policies. As their influence continues to grow, the historic milestone achieved by these six lawmakers is a reminder of the importance of representation and inclusivity in governance.