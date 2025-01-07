Seattle police officer fired for fatal collision that killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula

In a significant decision, the Seattle Police Department has fired Officer Kevin Dave, whose dangerous driving caused the tragic death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023. Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr announced the termination after the Office of Police Accountability concluded that Dave violated multiple departmental policies.

Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student from Andhra Pradesh, India, was struck by Dave’s speeding patrol vehicle on January 23, 2023, while crossing a street in Seattle. Dave was responding to a report of a drug overdose and driving at an alarming speed of 74 mph (119 km/h) without using emergency lights. The force of the collision threw Kandula 100 feet, resulting in her death.

In an email to department employees, Chief Rahr confirmed that Dave had been dismissed on January 6, 2025. The policies Dave breached included failing to use emergency lights during a high-speed response and not ensuring the safe operation of his patrol vehicle. Rahr emphasized that while Dave may not have intended to harm anyone, his actions led to irreparable consequences.

“I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible,” Rahr said. “However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”

Months earlier, another officer, Daniel Auderer, was fired for his appalling comments about Kandula’s death, which were captured on bodycam footage. Auderer was heard laughing while describing the incident and mocking the value of Kandula’s life.

“Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car… But she is dead,” Auderer remarked, followed by four seconds of laughter.

He further stated, “Yeah, just write a check. Just, yeah (laughter). $11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.”

Auderer later defended his comments during an Office of Police Accountability interview, claiming he was mocking city attorneys who handle wrongful death lawsuits. However, Chief Rahr condemned his behavior, stating it caused immense hurt to Kandula’s family and undermined public trust in the department.

“The actions of this individual police officer have brought shame on the Seattle Police Department and our entire profession,” Rahr said. “The officer’s laughter and callous comments about the ‘limited value’ of Kandula’s life displayed a cruel mockery of the sanctity of her life. That is a betrayal of that sacred trust.”

The Indian Consulate in Seattle had been working closely with Kandula’s family representatives to ensure justice. In February 2024, the Consulate issued a statement pledging support for Kandula’s family and raising the matter with local authorities.

The Consulate stated, “We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police, for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to the Seattle City Attorney’s office for review. We await completion of Seattle Police’s administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case.”

Chief Rahr, appointed as interim chief in May 2024, had earlier fired Auderer in July 2024. She upheld the need to maintain public trust and accountability within the department.

“For me to allow the officer to remain on our force would only bring further dishonor to the entire department. For that reason, I am going to terminate his employment,” Rahr wrote regarding Auderer’s dismissal.

These actions mark a crucial step toward justice for Kandula’s family and highlight the ongoing challenges in rebuilding public trust in law enforcement. The firings underscore the importance of accountability and the sanctity of human life in policing.