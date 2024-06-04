India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

The main opposition Congress party in India received a boost from vote results released on Tuesday, which revealed that despite beginning as the underdog, the historic party was almost doubling its seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, humiliated the once-powerful political force that was proud of its role in eliminating British colonial rule in the previous two elections, leaving it in ruins.

The Congress was expected to lose badly again, according to exit polls, but the party surprised observers by significantly raising its performance. As the results began to come in, enthusiastic party members were waving enormous flags and playing drums at the party headquarters in the capital, New Delhi.

“Rahul has worked hard day and night. He deserves all the accolades. He has single-handedly lifted the party up,” said Avneesh Jain, a party worker of Congress.

“At this rate we will win the next election for sure,” he added.