25.8 C
New York
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHealthNewsIndia elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament
News

India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

By: vibhuti

Date:

India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on June 4, 2024. India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies were heading for election victory on June 4, but the opposition said they had "punished" the ruling party to confound predictions and reduce their parliamentary majority. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

News

T20 World Cup: Terror Threat reported ahead of India-Pakistan match in NY

ICC T20 World Cup, one of the world’s biggest...
Headline news

Nikki Haley displays strong support for Israel on memorial day visit

Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential nominee, demonstrated her...
News

Nawaz Sharif re-elected as PML-N president unopposed after six years

Nawaz Sharif has been re-elected unopposed as the President...
News

Starliner test flight of Sunita Williams gets postponed

Just yesterday, the launch was announced for Boeing's Starliner...
Cricket

We should give credit to bowlers and fielders: Harmanpreet Kaur after winning Asia Cup title

  India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded her bowlers and the...

The main opposition Congress party in India received a boost from vote results released on Tuesday, which revealed that despite beginning as the underdog, the historic party was almost doubling its seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Modi, humiliated the once-powerful political force that was proud of its role in eliminating British colonial rule in the previous two elections, leaving it in ruins.

The Congress was expected to lose badly again, according to exit polls, but the party surprised observers by significantly raising its performance. As the results began to come in, enthusiastic party members were waving enormous flags and playing drums at the party headquarters in the capital, New Delhi.

“Rahul has worked hard day and night. He deserves all the accolades. He has single-handedly lifted the party up,” said Avneesh Jain, a party worker of Congress.

“At this rate we will win the next election for sure,” he added.
Gandhi, 53, has been hamstrung by several criminal cases lodged against him by members of BJP, including a defamation conviction that saw him briefly disqualified from parliament last year.
Congress’s bank accounts were also frozen by the tax department this year. Against the odds, Gandhi continued to attack Modi and the BJP, calling out their “divisive” agenda that he said sought to marginalise the country’s 200-million plus Muslim minority.
“Our bank accounts were seized. We didn’t have the money to contest the election. But then the public supported us,” said senior Congress politician Alka Lamba.
The results have reposed faith in the Congress leadership, especially Gandhi, who was pitted against the rival’s well-oiled election machinery. The Congress promise of an annual cash transfer of Rs 100,000 ($1,200) to every poor Indian family and jobs to the youth also seemed to have struck a chord with voters.
“Rahul Gandhi has delivered through his promises to the youth and the poor,” said Ziya Us Salam, a political analyst and author.
“He has also shed his highly undeserved tag of ‘pappu’ (witless),” he added.
“He has the credibility that Modi doesn’t have. Modi only indulged in divisive speeches and bigotry. He had nothing constructive to offer to the masses.”
The son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, Gandhi was set to win the Congress bastion of Rae Bareli and also another seat in the southern state of Kerala.
Rajeev Shukla, a Congress lawmaker, credited a cross-country trek undertaken by Gandhi at the start of last year for the party’s revival.
“The long march worked wonders. He connected with the people on the ground, that made a lot of difference.”
The Congress poll performance showed it remained crucial for India’s political opposition at the national level, said V.S. Chandrasekar, the former executive editor of the Press Trust of India news agency.
“The BJP government has ridden roughshod because of the weak opposition in the parliament,” he said.
vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
T20 World Cup: Terror Threat reported ahead of India-Pakistan match in NY

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India elections: Modi hopeful even after no clear majority

Headline news 0
One of the biggest democracies in the world celebrated...

Ambani wedding witnesses pre-wedding celebrations with Pitbull, Guru Randhawa’s electrifying performance

Entertainment 0
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash featured an...

Bridgerton Season 3 second part trailer creates buzz

Entertainment 0
Love is in the air for Bridgerton's Penelope Featherington,...

Popular

Business as usual at Asia’s sushi restaurants

Food 0
ASIAN diners are still tucking into sushi at restaurants...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc