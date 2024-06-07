25.5 C
New York
Friday, June 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsOpposition call for inquiry into market activity following Indian election outcome
India News

Opposition call for inquiry into market activity following Indian election outcome

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

The main opposition Congress party in India received a...
India News

Adani reclaims title as Asia’s richest from Ambani

Shares of Adani Group companies surged by up to...
India News

Massive fire at Gujarat’s Rajkot gaming zone claims 27 Lives, including 9 children

A tragic fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat's...
India News

First group receives Indian citizenship under controversial law

India granted citizenship to 14 people on Wednesday under...
India News

Campaigning ends for second phase of India elections

Campaigning concluded on Wednesday evening for the second phase...

In the wake of India’s recent national elections, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party’s opposition, has called for an inquiry into the significant market fluctuations, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disseminating deceptive investment advice.

Despite earlier exit poll forecasts indicating a landslide victory for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election campaign, the party fell short of a majority. On June 3, the day prior to the Election Commission’s declaration of results, stock markets surged in response to these predictions, only to sharply decline the following day.

Throughout the campaign, Modi and his ministers hinted that the markets would experience an upswing upon the announcement of results on June 4. Home Minister Amit Shah was quoted in a television interview advising investors to “buy before June 4, they will shoot up.”

In light of these market oscillations, Rahul Gandhi proposed the establishment of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to scrutinize the roles of Modi, Shah, and other BJP members. Gandhi raised concerns about the involvement of foreign investors in these transactions and sought clarity regarding their identities.

In retaliation, outgoing trade minister Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of misguiding investors and pressuring foreign investors to refrain from investing in the country, citing apprehensions about Modi’s reelection.

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement of election results on June 4, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a narrow majority, the markets experienced a significant downturn, reaching a four-year low with nearly a 6 percent decrease.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is reportedly examining share trading patterns preceding the exit polls and election results for any suspicious activities. However, SEBI has yet to comment on these developments.

Requests for comment from Modi’s office and Amit Shah’s aide have not received immediate responses.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India elections: Congress improves seat tally in parliament

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for her next Hollywood, ‘The Bluff’

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra has kicked off shooting for her latest...

Indian-origin CEO of Australian renewable energy firm plans manufacturing shift to India

Business 0
A Brisbane based renewable energy technology company ZekiTek whose...

Taiwan president’s greeting to Modi irks China; US calls it ‘normal’

Headline news 0
The general elections in India results were announced, after...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc