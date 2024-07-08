Parkinson’s expert visited multiple times at White House for Biden: reports

Over the past year, President Joe Biden’s White House residence has seen frequent visits from a Parkinson’s specialist, with records showing at least nine consultations. This news comes amid increasing pressure on Biden to consider stepping aside due to concerns about his health.

Reports indicate that worries about his physical and cognitive abilities have led to these consultations, raising questions about what the Democratic Party might be hiding.

The New York Post reported that a top neurologist from Washington D.C., known for expertise in Parkinson’s disease, met with President Biden’s doctor at the White House earlier this year.

These meetings, including one on January 17 with Dr Kevin O’Connor and two other doctors at the White House Medical Centre, have sparked more questions after Biden avoided discussing an independent medical assessment during an ABC interview.

Visitor records show that the specialist, who has been associated with Walter Reed for almost 20 years, has made eight trips to the White House since August 2023 and one before 2023. Seven of these visits, including one in late March, involved discussions with Megan Nasworthy, an intermediary between Walter Reed and the White House.

Additionally, Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, participated in these meetings, likely focusing on Biden’s health. The neurologist has been supporting the White House Medical Unit since 2012.

Biden’s campaign for a second term has been overshadowed by a series of public gaffes and physical missteps, drawing scrutiny from both the public and the media. His raspy voice and frequent mix-ups have led to silent dissent within his party.

Despite calls for an independent health assessment, Biden has refused, saying, “Why the hell would I take a test? I get a cognitive test every day.”

In recent event of G7 Summit hosted by Italian prime minister, a video went viral, where Biden was zoned out mid-event and prime minister Giorgia Meloni tapped him in shoulder and guided him.

JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group. This wasn’t the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024

Concerns about Biden’s health have fueled criticism from his opposition, notably Donald Trump. Despite Dr. O’Connor’s approval of Biden’s health during yearly check-ups, there are lingering doubts about his mental fitness.

Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson has suggested there might be efforts to conceal the president’s declining health, stating, “I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover-up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family.”

Instances of Biden getting lost in public, such as appearing confused during speeches and struggling to find his way off stages, have added to the concerns about his ability to continue serving effectively as President.