Congressman Shri Thanedar reaffirms full support for President Biden after the debate debacle

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar reaffirmed his full support for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Friday.

Thanedar, a first-term Congressman from the Detroit area of Michigan, emphasized the importance of Michigan as a battleground state. He noted his multiple interactions with Biden and praised Biden’s understanding of Detroit’s problems.

Thanedar represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. A victory for Biden in Michigan would be crucial in his fight against Republican rival Donald Trump.

President Biden has my full and undivided support. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/6b3GDlQ5Xc — Shri Thanedar (@ShriThanedar) July 5, 2024

Thanedar is the first of five Indian American Congressmen in the House of Representatives to officially support Biden. This comes after Biden’s subpar performance in a presidential debate in Atlanta last week.

The Congressman highlighted Biden’s achievements during his first term, including record infrastructure spending, the CHIPS Act, lowering insulin costs, and signing the first major gun safety act in nearly 30 years.

Thanedar believes more federal investment is needed, especially in housing. He stated, “President Biden will bring more federal dollars to our district, while Trump will just keep giving tax breaks to the rich. I’m fully behind President Biden as he is clearly the best choice for the 13th District.”

Currently, there are five Indian American Congressmen in the House of Representatives: Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Shri Thanedar. Thanedar is the first among them to officially support Biden after his recent debate performance led to a drop in approval ratings and calls for him to leave the election race.