Indian-American US Lawmakers commit to action against Hindu hate crimes

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) speaks to members of the press after a members-only classified briefing on TikTok at the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill March 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House held a closed briefing ahead of a House vote on a bill that will require its mother company ByteDance to sell TikTok. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The US Justice Department has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its outreach to Hindu Americans in light of the rising threats posed by Hinduphobia and hate crimes against the community.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian American member of the House of Representatives, announced this commitment following a recent briefing that included four other Indian American lawmakers—Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar—collectively known as the ‘Samosa Caucus.’ The meeting was prompted by increasing incidents of vandalism at temples across the country.

“Last week’s meeting was an important starting point for addressing the threats posed by Hinduphobia as the rate of hate crimes across the nation grows and as American Hindus and their places of worship face harassment, vandalism, and even grave dangers,” Krishnamoorthi said.

“While the Department of Justice has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its outreach to the Hindu American community, significant challenges remain as we continue to work to protect Hindus, and every other American community, from hate crimes.”

The Sherawali Temple in Hayward, California, was vandalized in January, barely a month after a similar incident at the Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, New Jersey. Anti-India graffiti and pro-Khalistan slogans were spray-painted on the California temple, with similar graffiti left behind by the miscreants in the second instance.

The lawmakers also expressed concern over the spread of misinformation about Hindus on social media platforms.

“We have observed an alarming increase in incidents of vandalism at houses of worship across the country, including at Hindu mandirs (temples),” the five lawmakers wrote in a letter to the Justice Department in March.

“We, the undersigned Members of Congress of South Asian descent, write to request a briefing from the Department of Justice on the status of the investigations concerning these crimes to better understand the existing law enforcement coordination between local agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Civil Rights Division,” the letter added.

Popular

