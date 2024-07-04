Biden will not finish his term, Harris will be next President: Nikki Haley

Indian-American politician Nikki Haley recently criticized well-known American journalist George Stephanopoulos. He had previously questioned her claim that President Joe Biden would not finish his first term and that a vote for him was essentially a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview with ABC News last year, Haley, who was then a primary candidate for the Republican Party, had made this statement to Stephanopoulos. Now, having suspended her campaign, Haley took to X (formerly Twitter) to revisit the topic. She shared a clip from her past interview and wrote, “Believe me now, George?”

Haley’s post comes amid growing concerns within the Democratic Party about Biden’s ability to continue in the election race, especially after his weak performance in a debate against Donald Trump.

The clip Haley shared showed Stephanopoulos interrupting her when she first made the claim about Biden. He had asked, “How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?”

- Advertisement -

Haley had responded, “First of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. You know that and I know that. There’s no way that Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president, and that should send a chill up every American’s spine.”

This interaction is on the ongoing debates and concerns about the leadership and future of the current administration.