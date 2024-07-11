25 C
Scores dead as Northeast India floods subside, wildlife threatened

By: Shelbin MS

Kaziranga is home to two-thirds of the world’s remaining one-horned rhinos, classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. (Representative image: iStock)

The devastating floods in India’s northeastern regions have receded, leaving a trail of death and destruction, officials reported on Tuesday. Assam state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have dropped below dangerous levels in most areas. The disaster has affected over 1.8 million people across 3,000 villages, claiming 72 lives since mid-May.

In Mumbai, intense monsoon storms led to widespread flooding on Monday, prompting authorities to shut down schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. The India Meteorological Department had issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in submerged streets and disrupted transport services.

Elsewhere, lightning strikes in Bihar claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals over the weekend. Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar urged residents to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions.

Across South Asia, the monsoon season, crucial for replenishing water supplies, has also brought tragic consequences in the form of floods and landslides. Experts attribute the increasing frequency of such disasters to climate change exacerbating natural phenomena.

In Assam, as floodwaters receded, concerns mounted over the impact on wildlife, particularly in Kaziranga National Park. Home to two-thirds of the world’s one-horned rhinos, the park witnessed tragic losses, including the drowning of six rhinos and numerous deer. Wildlife officials, working tirelessly, reported that despite higher ground available for shelter, the park’s animals suffer significantly during severe flooding episodes.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site, faces annual flooding that aids in maintaining ecological balance despite the devastation it causes. Similar flooding woes were reported in Uttar Pradesh state along the Nepal border, where 31 villages were affected. Meanwhile, torrential rains triggered floods and landslides in Nepal, claiming the lives of at least 11 people.

