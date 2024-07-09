31 C
New York
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Five soldiers killed in Kashmir militant attack
India News

Five soldiers killed in Kashmir militant attack

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Soldiers stand next to a vehicle after an attack by suspected militants on an Indian Army convoy in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir continued their search for gunmen who ambushed an army convoy on Monday, resulting in the death of five soldiers. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, “I am deeply anguished over the loss of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers.”

Singh condemned the attack as a “dastardly terror attack” and mentioned that counter-terrorist operations are ongoing.

The attack is part of an increasing trend of violence in the area. On Sunday, two soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in separate encounters in Kulgam district. This region has seen a persistent insurgency since 1989, with rebel groups seeking independence or merger with Pakistan.

The conflict in Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and rebels. In a recent security review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the fight against militancy in the region is in its decisive phase.

In June, a gunman attacked a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims, killing nine and wounding dozens, marking one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

