HomeIndia NewsModi in Russia amid Ukraine conflict fallout
India News

Modi in Russia amid Ukraine conflict fallout

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The visit is Modi’s first since Russia launched its campaign in Ukraine and since he was returned to power last month as leader of the world’s most populous country. (Photo credit: @narendramodi)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday for his first visit since the onset of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine and his recent reelection. Modi’s visit comes at a delicate time as India balances its historical partnership with Russia and its growing alignment with Western powers.

Modi expressed his intentions for the visit, stating, “I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues.” India has refrained from directly condemning Russia and abstained from UN resolutions against Moscow since the conflict began.

Russia remains a critical supplier of oil and weaponry to India, although the relationship has faced challenges due to Russia’s strained ties with the West and its closer alignment with China. Despite these challenges, India continues to maintain its historical ties with Russia, which has been its largest arms supplier since the Cold War era.

In recent years, India’s arms imports from Russia have declined as it diversifies its sources, including efforts to bolster its domestic defense industry. Meanwhile, India has become a significant importer of Russian oil, contributing substantially to Moscow’s export revenues amid Western sanctions.

During his visit, Modi is expected to address concerns raised by the Indian community in Russia, including the establishment of a Hindu temple and improvements in air connectivity between the two countries. The Indian diaspora in Russia has highlighted these issues as key priorities for enhancing bilateral relations.

