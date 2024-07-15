India probe finds Apple policies harm developers

India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has concluded its investigation into Apple, finding evidence that the tech giant exploited its dominant position in the app store market on iOS. According to a confidential report seen by Reuters, the CCI’s investigations unit stated that Apple engaged in “abusive conduct and practices” by imposing unfair terms on app developers, including mandatory use of its proprietary in-app purchase system.

The 142-page report, dated June 24, highlights Apple’s significant influence over the distribution of digital products and services through its iOS platform and App Store. The report notes that for app developers, the Apple App Store is a critical platform due to the dominance of the iOS ecosystem in India.

Apple has defended itself against these allegations, arguing that it holds only a small market share in India, where Android-based phones dominate. However, the CCI report emphasizes that Apple’s policies, such as its mandatory billing system, negatively impact developers and violate Indian competition laws.

The investigation marks a crucial stage in the CCI’s review process, with Apple and other involved parties expected to respond before any final decisions, which could include fines and directives to alter business practices, are made.