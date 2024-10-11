Noel Tata to lead Tata Trusts, succeeds Ratan Tata following his death

Noel Tata, who has been associated with the Tata Group for over 40 years, was named the new Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11, following the passing of his half-brother, Ratan Tata. The Trusts, which hold a controlling 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, serve as the philanthropic arm of the Tata Group.

At 67, Noel Tata has had a long career with the group, holding multiple leadership roles. He currently serves on the boards of several Tata companies, including as Chairman of Trent and Tata International, and as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. He is also a Trustee on the boards of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Previously, Noel Tata led Tata International Ltd as Managing Director, where he grew the company’s turnover from $500 million to over $3 billion. He also played a key role in expanding Trent Ltd, the Tata Group’s retail venture, from a single store to more than 700 locations.

His appointment follows the death of Ratan Tata on October 9, who passed away due to age-related health issues. A formal announcement of Noel Tata’s new role is expected soon.