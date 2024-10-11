18.1 C
New York
Friday, October 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsNoel Tata to lead Tata Trusts, succeeds Ratan Tata following his death
India News

Noel Tata to lead Tata Trusts, succeeds Ratan Tata following his death

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Noel Tata with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das paying tribute to business leader Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Noel Tata was appointed as chairman of the Tata Group’s philanthropic arm, Tata Trusts, on October 11. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Related stories

India News

Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at 86

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group who...
India News

Haryana win bolsters BJP amid growing opposition challenges

In a critical victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party...
India News

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu reaffirms commitment to India’s security on state visit

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on his first state visit...
India News

Indian government seeks lenient treatment for marital rape offenses

The Indian government has requested the Supreme Court not...
India News

Indian top court suspends police probe into alleged confinement at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation

The Supreme Court has paused the investigation by Tamil...

Noel Tata, who has been associated with the Tata Group for over 40 years, was named the new Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11, following the passing of his half-brother, Ratan Tata. The Trusts, which hold a controlling 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, serve as the philanthropic arm of the Tata Group.

 

At 67, Noel Tata has had a long career with the group, holding multiple leadership roles. He currently serves on the boards of several Tata companies, including as Chairman of Trent and Tata International, and as Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. He is also a Trustee on the boards of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

 

Previously, Noel Tata led Tata International Ltd as Managing Director, where he grew the company’s turnover from $500 million to over $3 billion. He also played a key role in expanding Trent Ltd, the Tata Group’s retail venture, from a single store to more than 700 locations.

- Advertisement -

 

His appointment follows the death of Ratan Tata on October 9, who passed away due to age-related health issues. A formal announcement of Noel Tata’s new role is expected soon.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at 86

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Record spike in religious hate crimes in England and Wales

UK News 0
The number of reported religious hate crimes in England...

Salman Khan rumored to join Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’ cameo

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, often dubbed the “Golden Hand”...

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh jam to ‘Perfect’ at London concert, share behind-the-scenes moments

Entertainment 0
Arijit Singh, currently on his music tour across the...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc