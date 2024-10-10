Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at 86

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group who led the Indian conglomerate’s global expansion during his two-decade-long tenure, has passed away at the age of 86. Tata had been in intensive care at a Mumbai hospital and died on Wednesday, the Tata Group confirmed in a statement. He was known for his visionary leadership and significant contributions to Indian business.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the company said.

Tata took over as chairman in 1991 from his uncle, J.R.D. Tata, at a critical time when India was starting to liberalize its economy. During his tenure, he led the company through major global acquisitions, including the purchase of British tea brand Tetley in 2000 for $432 million, and Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus in 2007 for $13 billion, which was the largest foreign acquisition by an Indian firm at the time. Tata Motors followed up by acquiring British luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford in 2008 for $2.3 billion.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media platform X, writing, “Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this sad hour.” Modi also described Tata as “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.”

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata earned a degree in architecture from Cornell University before returning to India in 1962 to join the family business. Over the years, he held various roles within the Tata Group, including positions at Tata Motors and Tata Steel. He was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of group companies like National Radio & Electronics (NELCO) and played a key role in expanding the group’s IT services arm, Tata Consultancy Services, which went public in 2004.

Tata’s innovations extended beyond acquisitions. His leadership at Tata Motors led to the development of the Indica, India’s first locally designed and built car, and the Nano, which was envisioned as the world’s cheapest car, priced at ₹100,000 (around $1,200). While the Indica was a commercial success, the Nano faced challenges related to safety concerns and marketing and was eventually discontinued.

In addition to his business expertise, Tata was deeply involved in philanthropy, with about two-thirds of the shares in Tata Sons, the holding company of the group, being controlled by charitable trusts. He never married and was known for leading a modest lifestyle. A licensed pilot, he occasionally flew the company’s private plane.

His leadership was not without controversy. In 2016, he became embroiled in a public feud with Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as chairman of Tata Sons. Mistry accused Tata of interfering with the company’s management, while Tata defended the decision, citing Mistry’s failure to turn around underperforming businesses.

After stepping back from Tata Group, Tata became a prominent investor in India’s startup ecosystem, supporting companies like Paytm, Ola Electric, and Urban Company. He received numerous honors throughout his life, including the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2008.

Tributes have poured in from across the business world. Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote on X, “India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.” Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, described Tata as a beacon of integrity and ethical leadership.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed his admiration, noting Tata’s “extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy,” while billionaire Gautam Adani called Tata “the embodiment of the spirit of India.”

Ratan Tata’s life and contributions have left a lasting impact on India’s business landscape, cementing his legacy as one of the nation’s most influential business leaders.