‘What India has accomplished in the last 10 years has put it on the global map,’ Sant Singh Chatwal on Modi’s visit to US

As prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States draws closer, anticipation is building within the Indian-American community. Speaking from New York, prominent Indian-American business leader Sant Singh Chatwal expressed the visit’s significance, emphasizing India’s rising global stature.

“India is booming now, and everyone in the world wants a strong relationship with it. What India has accomplished in the last 10 years has put it on the global map,” said Chatwal.

Chatwal underscored the positive relationship between India and the US, which grew during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. He noted that Trump had fostered a strong rapport with India, which continues to benefit both countries. “Even when President Trump was in power, he built a very good relationship with India,” Chatwal said.

Adding to the excitement, Chatwal mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris’s deep personal connection with India due to her Indian heritage through her mother. He recently met Harris and shared that she is “pro-India” and has an affinity for the country. “She loves India. America will always maintain a good relationship with India, strategically, to keep global balance,” Chatwal added.

Prominent African-American singer Mary Millben also voiced her enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi’s visit. She praised former President Trump for announcing plans to meet with Modi during the Prime Minister’s stay in the US.

“It was wonderful to hear President Trump mention in Flint, Michigan, that he’ll be meeting with Prime Minister Modi next week during his visit to the United Nations in New York,” Millben said, highlighting the strong personal relationship between the two leaders.

Millben believes that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Modi will be productive, as both leaders are highly focused on advancing the interests of their respective countries. “There will be a great discussion between them,” she remarked.

Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to the United States, scheduled from September 21 to 23, will include key events such as the Quad Summit and the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Quad Summit will take place in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, hosted by US President Joe Biden. The leaders of the Quad countries—India, the US, Japan, and Australia—will review the progress made over the past year and outline the agenda for the Indo-Pacific region’s development in the coming year.

India has also agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, following a US request to host this year’s edition. The Quad partnership, which has become a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific cooperation, reflects the commitment of all four nations to regional security and prosperity.

On September 23, Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly. The theme of the summit, ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,’ will bring together global leaders to discuss the role of multilateralism in shaping a more just and sustainable world.

In addition to attending these high-level events, Modi will engage with the Indian-American community during an address in New York on September 22. He is also expected to meet with top US business leaders to discuss collaboration in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

The Biden-Harris administration has made strengthening the Quad partnership a priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders’ Summit in 2021 to the institutionalization of annual summits, further underscoring the strategic importance of Modi’s visit.