26.3 C
New York
Friday, September 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsMark Robinson faces backlash for referring himself 'black Nazi' a decade ago
News

Mark Robinson faces backlash for referring himself ‘black Nazi’ a decade ago

By: vibhuti

Date:

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 14: Mark Robinson, Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and candidate for Governor, delivers remarks prior to Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center on August 14, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Trump will speak on the economy as Vice President Kamala Harris surges in the polls in swing states. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

Related stories

Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, has come under fire for comments he allegedly made over a decade ago on a pornography website’s message board. A CNN investigation revealed these inflammatory remarks, in which Robinson referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and even expressed support for reinstating slavery.

The comments were made under a username that CNN linked to Robinson by matching personal details, including his email address, marriage timeline, and his mother’s job. Robinson denies making these comments, calling them “tabloid trash” and stating that he never used such language.

These comments were made between 2008 and 2012 on a website called “Nude Africa.” CNN reports that Robinson, using the username “minisoldr,” made numerous inappropriate and sexually explicit remarks on the site, many of which contradict his public stance on social issues today.

For example, while Robinson has spoken out strongly against transgender rights, especially about bathroom use by transgender people, he reportedly expressed his enjoyment of transgender pornography on the website. Robinson has been quoted saying that transgender women should be arrested for using women’s restrooms, yet on Nude Africa, he wrote, “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot!”

Robinson’s public statements have often supported conservative values, including anti-abortion views, but on the website, he seemed to show indifference towards a celebrity’s abortion, writing, “I don’t care. I just wanna see the sex tape!” This creates a stark contrast between the private remarks allegedly made by Robinson and his public persona.

- Advertisement -

One particularly disturbing story that Robinson is said to have shared involved watching women in gym showers as a teenager. He reportedly described how he peeped through vents to secretly observe women showering and claimed to still fantasize about it. “I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson allegedly wrote, calling the memory a fantasy.

In his interview with CNN, Robinson strongly denied making these comments, claiming someone else had likely fabricated them. Despite being presented with evidence, such as the username “minisoldr” that Robinson has reportedly used on other sites, he refused to engage with the details. He shifted the focus to his political campaign, stating, “We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race.”

Robinson’s history is filled with other controversial remarks. For instance, he has mocked survivors of the Parkland school shooting and initially supported a complete abortion ban before later expressing regret for having paid for his wife’s abortion in the 1980s.

Even though Robinson would be North Carolina’s first Black governor if elected, he reportedly insulted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., calling him a “commie bastard” and worse, and saying, “Get that f*cking commie bastard off the National Mall!” In response to someone accusing him of being in the KKK, Robinson allegedly replied, “If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!”

Beyond this, Robinson’s comments on the website also included derogatory remarks about various groups, using racist, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs. In one post, he reportedly supported the idea of slavery returning, writing, “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few.”

He also expressed support for Adolf Hitler, saying he would prefer him over the U.S. government during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Even though Robinson strongly denies making these statements, the evidence linking him to the username “minisoldr” includes a range of personal details, such as the email address connected to his account.

The same email was found in reviews Robinson posted on Google for local businesses, and he also used this username on other platforms like Disqus and Black Planet. His unique choice of phrases like “gag a maggot” and “dunder head,” found both on his Facebook and the Nude Africa message board, further connects him to these posts.

Despite facing criticism for his past remarks, Robinson remains determined to continue his campaign for governor, with the backing of the North Carolina Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘What India has accomplished in the last 10 years has put it on the global map,’ Sant Singh Chatwal on Modi’s visit to US
Next article
Olivia Nuzzi ‘put on’ leave after she admits having personal relationship with someone from ‘presidential elections’ who recently endorsed Trump

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

Entertainment 0
Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set...

Cillian Murphy-starrer ’28 years later’ shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Entertainment 0
Danny Boyle's highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later, is...

Madhu Chopra reveals truth of daughter Priyanka Chopra’s DIY skincare routine

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra often shares DIY skincare tips on social...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc