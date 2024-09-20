Mark Robinson faces backlash for referring himself ‘black Nazi’ a decade ago

Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, has come under fire for comments he allegedly made over a decade ago on a pornography website’s message board. A CNN investigation revealed these inflammatory remarks, in which Robinson referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and even expressed support for reinstating slavery.

The comments were made under a username that CNN linked to Robinson by matching personal details, including his email address, marriage timeline, and his mother’s job. Robinson denies making these comments, calling them “tabloid trash” and stating that he never used such language.

These comments were made between 2008 and 2012 on a website called “Nude Africa.” CNN reports that Robinson, using the username “minisoldr,” made numerous inappropriate and sexually explicit remarks on the site, many of which contradict his public stance on social issues today.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

For example, while Robinson has spoken out strongly against transgender rights, especially about bathroom use by transgender people, he reportedly expressed his enjoyment of transgender pornography on the website. Robinson has been quoted saying that transgender women should be arrested for using women’s restrooms, yet on Nude Africa, he wrote, “I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot!”

Robinson’s public statements have often supported conservative values, including anti-abortion views, but on the website, he seemed to show indifference towards a celebrity’s abortion, writing, “I don’t care. I just wanna see the sex tape!” This creates a stark contrast between the private remarks allegedly made by Robinson and his public persona.

One particularly disturbing story that Robinson is said to have shared involved watching women in gym showers as a teenager. He reportedly described how he peeped through vents to secretly observe women showering and claimed to still fantasize about it. “I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson allegedly wrote, calling the memory a fantasy.

In his interview with CNN, Robinson strongly denied making these comments, claiming someone else had likely fabricated them. Despite being presented with evidence, such as the username “minisoldr” that Robinson has reportedly used on other sites, he refused to engage with the details. He shifted the focus to his political campaign, stating, “We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race.”

Robinson’s history is filled with other controversial remarks. For instance, he has mocked survivors of the Parkland school shooting and initially supported a complete abortion ban before later expressing regret for having paid for his wife’s abortion in the 1980s.

Even though Robinson would be North Carolina’s first Black governor if elected, he reportedly insulted civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., calling him a “commie bastard” and worse, and saying, “Get that f*cking commie bastard off the National Mall!” In response to someone accusing him of being in the KKK, Robinson allegedly replied, “If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. @MarkRobinsonNC, GOP nominee for governor, denies reports of disturbing comments he made on a porn site a decade ago. pic.twitter.com/tWDjTyWOFa — Anonymous Bosh 🟧💙🌊🇺🇦💨 (@MyAnonymousBosh) September 20, 2024

Beyond this, Robinson’s comments on the website also included derogatory remarks about various groups, using racist, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs. In one post, he reportedly supported the idea of slavery returning, writing, “Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few.”

He also expressed support for Adolf Hitler, saying he would prefer him over the U.S. government during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Even though Robinson strongly denies making these statements, the evidence linking him to the username “minisoldr” includes a range of personal details, such as the email address connected to his account.

The same email was found in reviews Robinson posted on Google for local businesses, and he also used this username on other platforms like Disqus and Black Planet. His unique choice of phrases like “gag a maggot” and “dunder head,” found both on his Facebook and the Nude Africa message board, further connects him to these posts.

Despite facing criticism for his past remarks, Robinson remains determined to continue his campaign for governor, with the backing of the North Carolina Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.