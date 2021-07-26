PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi, Indian home minister Amit Shah, minority minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled the demise of former head of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Prakashananda.

One of the oldest spiritual leaders of the southern state of Kerala, Prakashananda died of age-related ailments on 7 July. He was 99.

Modi hailed Swami Prakashananda as a beacon of knowledge and spirituality.

“Swami Prakashananda Ji was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. His selfless deeds of service empowered the poorest of the poor. He took the lead in popularising the noble thoughts of Sree Narayana Guru. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Minister Naqvi expressed deep grief over the demise of Swami Prakashananda.

His representative Adv Naushad T O, member Central WAQF council and chairman of, monitoring committee has visited Sivagiri Mutt along with Sujith P, Riju S and Elakamon Satheeshan, state committee member, BJP, to convey the minister’s message.

Prakashananda had made significant contributions in converting Sivagiri Mutt, established by 20th-century saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri hill in Varkala, into a globally revered spiritual centre.

Attracted to the philosophy of the Guru, Prakashananda, who was named as Kumaran in his earlier life, had joined the Mutt at the age of 23.

Built in 1904, the Mutt is also the headquarters of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham, an organisation of his disciples and saints to propagate Sree Narayana Guru’s concept of “One Caste, One Religion, One God”.