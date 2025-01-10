Man missing since 2008 returns to Bihar village, murder case unravels

A man presumed murdered in 2008 has returned to his village in Bihar’s Rohtas district, raising questions about the case that led to the arrest and imprisonment of four of his relatives.

Nathuni Pal, who had been missing for 17 years, was discovered in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after locals reported a “suspicious person” to the police. Following verification, he was brought back to his native Dewaria village on Wednesday, police confirmed.

In 2008, a missing person’s complaint was filed at the Akodhigola police station when Pal disappeared. The case escalated to a murder investigation after his family alleged that four relatives—Rati Pal, Vimlesh Pal, Bhagwan Pal, and Satyendra Pal—had killed him over a land dispute. “Pal’s body could not be recovered at that time,” said Chandrashekhar Sharma, the station house officer.

The accused spent two years in judicial custody before being released on bail. The trial is ongoing.

“Who will return us the precious years of our life which we spent in jail and visiting the court?” said Bhagwan Pal, one of the accused.

Police revealed that Nathuni had been living as a vagabond since leaving his home. His reappearance has shocked the village and prompted authorities to reexamine the case.