-2.6 C
New York
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndian state of Chhattisgarh sees first major Maoist attack of 2025
India News

Indian state of Chhattisgarh sees first major Maoist attack of 2025

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Security personnel at the site following the deaths of at least eight personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver after Maoists blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Related stories

India News

Toxic gas leak at Gujarat fluorochemicals plant in Bharuch claims four lives

The Bharuch district police have initiated an investigation into...
India News

Indian police kill Sikh militants linked to grenade attack in Punjab

Indian police reported killing three Sikh separatist militants in...
India News

Bangladesh requests India’s help in Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

Bangladesh’s interim government has formally requested India to extradite...
India News

Clash at Parliament: Opposition and BJP MPs face off over Ambedkar remarks

A confrontation between INDIA bloc and NDA MPs over...
India News

Lok Sabha introduces ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill amid strong opposition

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday introduced two bills to...

In a devastating attack, eight personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed when Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday. The incident marks the first Maoist strike in 2025 and the largest in the state in two years.

 

The blast occurred near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area around 2:15 p.m., targeting a vehicle returning from a three-day anti-Maoist operation. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed, “The explosion left no survivors in the vehicle.”

 

The DRG, a unit drawn from local tribal populations and surrendered Maoists, had recently participated in an operation that killed five Maoists but also claimed the life of one DRG head constable.

- Advertisement -

 

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “Maoists are frustrated with the ongoing counter-insurgency operations. The martyrdom of the jawans will not go in vain.”

 

The attack follows a pattern of previous IED incidents in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, which has seen multiple such strikes on security forces over the years. In April 2023, a similar explosion killed ten police personnel and a civilian driver in the neighboring Dantewada district.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Toxic gas leak at Gujarat fluorochemicals plant in Bharuch claims four lives
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ananya Panday opens up about school bullying recalls being called ‘flat screen TV’ and a ‘hunchback’

Entertainment 0
Ananya Panday, one of Bollywood’s rising stars, recently reflected...

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar escapes unharmed after high-speed racing crash in Dubai | Watch video

Entertainment 0
Actor Ajith Kumar, a celebrated star of Tamil cinema...

Trump revives proposal to make Canada the 51st US state following Trudeau’s resignation

News 0
Hours after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc