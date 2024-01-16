2.8 C
News

Man held in India’s Punjab for impersonating girlfriend in exam

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In India’s northwestern state, Punjab a man identified as Angrez Singh from Fazilka was arrested for attempting to pull off an elaborate scheme by impersonating his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur during a multi-purpose health workers exam by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at the DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

The incident took place on January 7 in Faridkot.

Dressed in a ladies’ suit, adorned with red bangles, a bindi, and lipstick, Singh’s comic charade caught the attention of university officials, leading to a complaint being filed with the police.

Singh went to great lengths, using fake voter and Aadhar cards to convince authorities of his false identity as Paramjit Kaur.

However, his plan unraveled when his fingerprints failed to match those of the genuine candidate on the biometric device.

Consequently, Paramjit Kaur’s application was rejected by the administration, and legal action has been initiated against Singh.

According to a report in India Today the police said, “We received a complaint from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and we are currently investigating the matter. We will take appropriate action after completing our inquiry.”

Another such incident took place in Punjab’s Mohali in 2011, where a graduate impersonated his uncle during class XII exams of the Punjab School Education Board, leading to the arrest of the impersonator.

Such instances of fake candidates taking exams are considered serious, prompting investigations and legal consequences.

 

Shelbin MS

