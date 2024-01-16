30 flights delayed; train schedules disrupted amidst dense fog in Delhi

The dense fog and extreme cold that enveloped Delhi on Tuesday (16) disrupted air and rail travel, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Approximately 30 trains, including the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat and Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express, were delayed at New Delhi Railway Station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that both Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports in Delhi recorded visibilities within 500 meters in the morning.

Consequently, airport officials said about 30 flights departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced delays, with an additional 17 flights cancelled due to low visibility amid dense fog, the Hindustan Times reported.

The meteorological agency noted the presence of a fog patch over the northern and north-eastern states, leading to low visibility in airports located in these regions.

Adverse weather conditions on Monday led to the diversion of five flights and over 100 flight delays at the Delhi airport.

Simultaneously, numerous passengers found themselves stranded at New Delhi Railway Station as approximately 30 trains experienced delays due to the dense fog enveloping the national capital and prevailing cold wave conditions.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was documented at 3.5 degrees Celsius, following a seasonal low of 3.3°C on Monday.

The persistent cold waves and fog are anticipated to continue over the next few days, as indicated by the orange alert issued by the IMD for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the capital city recorded a maximum temperature of 19.7°C.

According to the IMD, there is no significant change expected in the weather over the next 48 hours, and the minimum temperature is likely to remain in a similar range.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for cold wave conditions in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a likelihood of dense to very dense fog.

While the air quality in the capital remained in the “severe” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401 in the Anand Vihar area, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The weather department reported ‘zero’ visibility on Monday in several locations, marking the first instance of such conditions this winter season.

The affected areas include Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.