-1 C
London
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNews30 flights delayed; train schedules disrupted amidst dense fog in Delhi
News

30 flights delayed; train schedules disrupted amidst dense fog in Delhi

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Man held in India’s Punjab for impersonating girlfriend in exam

In India’s northwestern state, Punjab a man identified as...
News

Surge in Asian American eligible voters to impact US election: report

THE number of Asian American eligible voters has skyrocketed...
News

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...
News

Sri Lanka’s president backs India’s proposal for Tamil autonomy

SRI Lanka’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe said last Friday (5)...
News

Bengaluru CEO arrested for killing her 4-year-old son, hiding body in luggage

Police reported the arrest of the CEO of an...

The dense fog and extreme cold that enveloped Delhi on Tuesday (16) disrupted air and rail travel, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Approximately 30 trains, including the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat and Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express, were delayed at New Delhi Railway Station.

 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that both Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports in Delhi recorded visibilities within 500 meters in the morning.

Consequently, airport officials said about 30 flights departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced delays, with an additional 17 flights cancelled due to low visibility amid dense fog, the Hindustan Times reported.

The meteorological agency noted the presence of a fog patch over the northern and north-eastern states, leading to low visibility in airports located in these regions.

Adverse weather conditions on Monday led to the diversion of five flights and over 100 flight delays at the Delhi airport.

Simultaneously, numerous passengers found themselves stranded at New Delhi Railway Station as approximately 30 trains experienced delays due to the dense fog enveloping the national capital and prevailing cold wave conditions.

 

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was documented at 3.5 degrees Celsius, following a seasonal low of 3.3°C on Monday.

The persistent cold waves and fog are anticipated to continue over the next few days, as indicated by the orange alert issued by the IMD for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the capital city recorded a maximum temperature of 19.7°C.

According to the IMD, there is no significant change expected in the weather over the next 48 hours, and the minimum temperature is likely to remain in a similar range.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for cold wave conditions in Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a likelihood of dense to very dense fog.

While the air quality in the capital remained in the “severe” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401 in the Anand Vihar area, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The weather department reported ‘zero’ visibility on Monday in several locations, marking the first instance of such conditions this winter season.

The affected areas include Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Man held in India’s Punjab for impersonating girlfriend in exam

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Priyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra...

Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel

Entertainment 0
The award-winning comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for...

Bromley couple sentenced for gym thefts to fund their lavish lifestyle

UK News 0
A couple’s criminal scheme to fund their extravagant lifestyle...

Popular

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

India’s Rajnath Singh to discuss defence, security issues with Shapps

India News 0
INDIAN defence minister Rajnath Singh will discuss bilateral issues...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc