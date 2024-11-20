Brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi detained in California, Indian authorities and FBI discuss extradition

Anmol Bishnoi, the 25-year-old younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was recently detained in California by the US Immigration Department. The detention has triggered a series of discussions between Indian officials and the FBI regarding his potential deportation or extradition to India. Sources reveal that the case involves forged travel documents, international crimes, and high-profile investigations.

Anmol reportedly fled to the US on May 15, 2022, using a fake passport under the alias “Bhanu.” His deception came to light when US Immigration authorities found that one of the reference letters from a company, submitted with his travel documents, was forged. He was detained last Thursday in California, sparking renewed efforts by Indian authorities to bring him back.

Following his detention, FBI officials from New Delhi met with senior officials from multiple Indian agencies, including the CBI. The meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, revolved around Anmol’s asylum application and the evidence against him. Sources indicate that the deportation process will hinge on the outcome of his asylum request.

Anmol is accused of being involved in several high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in April 2022. Additionally, he is allegedly connected to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively pursuing Anmol, offering a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture. His alleged role in planning these crimes has made him a prime suspect in several cases. After the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, which occurred just months after Anmol’s release from Jodhpur jail on bail, he disappeared and fled India.

- Advertisement -

In December 2022, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Anmol. He resurfaced in 2023 when photographs from a California wedding showed him with prominent Punjabi singers. This led Indian authorities to share his coordinates with US agencies, urging a provisional arrest.

Anmol’s criminal activities extend beyond India. In September 2024, the Rajasthan Police revealed that he faced 31 criminal cases, including 22 in Rajasthan alone, and had nine active arrest warrants against him. As a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he has also been implicated in other crimes, including firing outside Salman Khan’s residence.

The FBI’s discussions with Indian agencies mark a significant step in addressing Anmol’s extradition. Indian officials are revisiting case files and compiling evidence to bolster their case. During a recent court hearing, the Mumbai Police presented an audio clip allegedly involving Anmol and Vicky Gupta, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, linked to the Salman Khan firing case.

Indian authorities have intensified their focus on securing Anmol’s return. The Mumbai Police have stated in court that they aim to determine Anmol’s involvement in Baba Siddique’s murder and other cases. Simultaneously, extradition proceedings are underway, with Indian agencies ensuring that strong evidence is presented to facilitate his deportation.

Anmol Bishnoi’s detention is a major blow to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for its involvement in organized crime. If extradited, his trial could uncover critical details about the gang’s operations and international connections. The collaboration between Indian agencies and the FBI highlights the importance of global cooperation in tackling cross-border criminal activities.