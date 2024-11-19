Police rule out foul play in Indian teen’s death in Walmart’s oven in Halifax, Canada

The tragic death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, an Indian Walmart employee whose body was found in a walk-in oven at the store’s bakery in Halifax, Canada, has sparked widespread attention.

Halifax Regional Police have stated that her death, reported on October 19, 2024, is “not suspicious.” Officers discovered her body after responding to a sudden death report at Walmart’s location on Mumford Road.

On Monday (18), police released a statement confirming their findings. “The police investigation determined the death is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play,” the statement read. “Investigators met with the family to share this update and extend condolences. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. The family asks the public to respect their privacy and the dignity and memory of their loved one, as they receive this news.”

Kaur’s death raised initial concerns on social media, with many theorizing about the incident. According to reports, her mother, who also worked at the Walmart store, discovered Kaur’s body after not seeing her for about an hour. Both mother and daughter had recently moved to Canada from India.

Halifax Regional Police’s public information officer, Martin Cromwell, explained their investigative steps in a video statement to NBC News. “We conducted several interviews, reviewed video footage, and worked very closely with our partners at Nova Scotia Department of Labor and medical examiner service,” Cromwell said. “We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”

Despite police findings, online discussions raised doubts about the possibility of accidental entrapment in the oven. TikTok users with experience working at Walmart suggested that the mechanics of the walk-in oven made it unlikely for someone to get trapped inside. Nevertheless, police reiterated that their investigation showed no signs of foul play.

In response to the incident, the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration issued a stop-work order for the bakery department and a piece of equipment at the store on October 22. This order was lifted on October 28 after inspections confirmed that the oven was functioning as per the manufacturer’s specifications. On November 18, the department announced it had taken over the workplace investigation following the conclusion of the police inquiry.

Walmart, addressing the incident, told CBC last week that the bakery oven was being removed from the Halifax store as part of a nationwide remodel program.

The sudden death of Gursimran Kaur, a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, has been a tragic and deeply saddening event. While the police have ruled out foul play, her passing has ignited discussions about workplace safety and the mechanisms of such equipment. As investigations continue, her family has requested privacy to grieve their loss.