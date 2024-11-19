Elon Musk and Donald Trump: Rift emerges amid cabinet controversies and power struggles

Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s once-close relationship appears to be hitting turbulent times. The rift between the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the President-elect was highlighted in a heated confrontation at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to Axios.

Musk, who had been a vocal supporter of Trump since July after a failed assassination attempt on the former president, has played a prominent role in endorsing key Cabinet picks. However, his influence seems to be causing tension within Trump’s inner circle, particularly with long-time advisor Boris Epshteyn.

Reports suggest that the fallout occurred last Wednesday when Musk accused Epshteyn of leaking sensitive personnel decisions to the press. The exchange, described as a “massive blowup” by sources familiar with the incident, occurred in front of guests. Epshteyn has denied the allegations, but the altercation has drawn attention to Musk’s growing sway in Trump’s administration.

Musk’s backing of Howard Lutnick for Treasury Secretary has been a particular point of contention. According to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Lutnick’s aggressive lobbying has added to Trump’s discomfort. Other names, such as Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan, are now being considered for the role, signaling potential shifts in Trump’s Cabinet selection process.

- Advertisement -

Musk is set to head the newly proposed “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. This role reflects Musk’s rising influence within the administration. However, his endorsement of controversial figures, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, has sparked backlash within the Republican Party. Gaetz’s nomination has been mired in controversy, with allegations involving inappropriate parties and misconduct, which Gaetz denies.

Boris Epshteyn’s influence over Trump’s Cabinet picks has also been a source of friction for Musk. Epshteyn has played a significant role in legal appointments, including recommending Todd Blanche and Emil Bove to key Justice Department roles. Additionally, D. John Sauer is being considered for solicitor general under Gaetz’s potential leadership.

Trump’s approach to filling key positions, including Treasury, Education, and Commerce, has sparked widespread discussion. In the Education Department, candidates like Tiffany Justice are under consideration, suggesting the administration may pursue a disruptive path in education reform.

Musk’s bold maneuvers in shaping the Cabinet are reportedly frustrating Trump’s aides. As noted by The Independent, the billionaire’s growing presence is creating friction among those who have long been part of Trump’s MAGA circle.

While Musk has invested heavily in Trump’s campaign and aligned himself closely with the President-elect, these recent tensions raise questions about the longevity of their partnership. As Trump navigates his return to the White House, the dynamic between the two influential figures remains uncertain.