Musk’s SpaceX misses Starship booster catch during test flight as Donald Trump observes

SpaceX conducted its sixth test flight of the Starship rocket on November 19, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. The flight showcased advancements in reusable rocket technology but faced a setback as the Super Heavy booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico instead of being caught midair by the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms.

The arms, which successfully caught a booster in an earlier test, fell short of meeting technical criteria this time.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting sixth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/bf98Va9qmL — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 19, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk witnessed the event, highlighting Musk’s growing influence in both technology and politics. Musk, who has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, remains optimistic despite the challenges.

“It was pretty epic on attempt one, but safety is paramount,” SpaceX engineer Kate Tice said during the live broadcast. A separate livestream captured the booster exploding into a fireball after its splashdown.

The 122-meter Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, is central to Musk’s vision of Mars colonization, with plans for uncrewed missions as early as 2026. NASA also relies on Starship for its Artemis lunar missions later this decade.

Despite setbacks, the flight achieved significant milestones, including testing improved heat shields and reigniting Raptor engines in space. The mission also carried Starship’s first payload—a stuffed banana—and marked the final test for the current prototype generation.

Musk has announced plans for Starship V3, promising triple the power and readiness for testing within a year, signaling SpaceX’s relentless drive toward redefining space exploration.