Indian-American researcher Rajan Hooda unravels ancient Egyptian pyramid construction mystery
Indian-American researcher Rajan Hooda unravels ancient Egyptian pyramid construction mystery

By: vibhuti

(Photo credits: iStock)

The Egyptian pyramids, iconic symbols of ancient architecture and human ingenuity, have long fascinated historians and researchers. Despite centuries of study, the question of how these monumental structures were constructed has remained one of the world’s most perplexing mysteries. Rajan Hooda, an Indian-American researcher from the University of Chicago, claims to have uncovered the answer. After more than five decades of dedicated research, Hooda has introduced a groundbreaking theory that sheds light on the construction methods used by ancient Egyptians over 4,500 years ago.

In his recently published 20-page research paper, Hooda unveiled the ‘Theory of The Conjoint Solution and The Shrinking Dual L Notch Ramps.’ This innovative approach challenges traditional theories, providing what Hooda describes as irrefutable evidence of the ancient engineering techniques employed in building the pyramids. According to him, earlier explanations—such as the use of massive external ramps or intricate interior tunnel systems—are structurally untenable. His theory offers a practical, logical alternative that resolves many unanswered questions.

Hooda recalls being captivated by the mystery of the pyramids as an eight-year-old. “This puzzle has remained unsolved for 4,500 years. It became a lifelong passion and labor of love for me,” he said. After 50 years of meticulous research, Hooda finally pieced together what he calls an “immense three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle.”

Rajan hooda
Rajan is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and has both an MBA and Ph.D. from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, in the US. (Photo credit: vega.edu.in)

At the core of Hooda’s theory is the concept of the ‘L Notch Ramp,’ a unique method of construction that allowed for the systematic assembly of the pyramids layer by layer. He explains that the pyramid was built like a “layer cake,” consisting of 210 layers of stones. For each layer, a portion was deliberately left incomplete to create a small rising ramp.

“When the lowest layer of stones was completed, a small corner ramp was built to transport stones to the top of the first layer, approximately 4.5 feet high,” Hooda elaborated. “This process was repeated for each subsequent layer, with the ramp extending higher until the pyramid was finished.”

The dual ramp system, Hooda theorizes, featured one ramp for moving stones upward and a smaller one for workers to descend. Once construction was complete, the ramps were systematically dismantled, leaving no trace of their existence. This ingenious method explains why evidence of ramps has eluded archaeologists for centuries.

Hooda’s findings offer unprecedented insight into the logistics of pyramid construction, addressing the challenges of moving and assembling massive stone blocks with extraordinary precision. By proposing a method that is both practical and historically plausible, Hooda’s research not only solves a millennia-old mystery but also reaffirms the ingenuity of ancient Egyptian engineers.

