Labour proposes skills training to address net migration
UK News

Labour proposes skills training to address net migration

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Yvette Cooper (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour has outlined plans to reduce net migration to the UK by enhancing the training of British workers if they win the upcoming election. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised that this strategy aims to lessen the need for overseas labour.

During an interview on BBC One, Cooper addressed the recent government salary levels, acknowledging they hadn’t fully impacted work visa restrictions yet. She stated Labour’s intent to further reduce reliance on foreign workers in sectors like construction, IT, social care, health, and engineering.

Labour’s proposed law would require various government sectors to create skills improvement plans for high-migration industries. However, details on enforcement remain unclear.

Cooper criticised the Tories’ history of missing migration targets and explained Labour’s decision not to set a specific target. “Not having a target is sensible,” she said, citing the Conservatives’ track record.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also recently assured that a future Labour government would work to reduce net migration. In 2023, the Office for National Statistics reported a net migration figure of 685,000.

The government has enacted new laws to reduce immigration, such as raising the minimum salary requirement for skilled work visas and increasing thresholds for bringing family dependants. Cooper noted Labour’s support for these changes and their intention to further restrict visa access by targeting companies violating employment laws.

A Tory spokesperson accused Labour of policy reversal, highlighting Starmer’s past opposition to stricter border controls. Alison Thewliss of the SNP criticised both Labour and the Conservatives for blaming migrants for societal issues, arguing that Westminster’s policies harm Scotland’s care sector, NHS, and economy.

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson remarked, “It’s clear the Conservatives have failed on immigration and broken every promise they’ve ever made.”

