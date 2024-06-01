20.2 C
New York
Saturday, June 1, 2024
British diplomat dismissed after gun incident in Mexico
UK News

British diplomat dismissed after gun incident in Mexico

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Jon Benjamin (Twitter)

The UK’s ambassador to Mexico, Jon Benjamin, has reportedly been dismissed after a video surfaced showing him pointing an assault rifle inside a vehicle carrying embassy staff. The UK government confirmed it had taken “appropriate action” but did not detail Benjamin’s dismissal.

A video on X, posted by an anonymous account, appears to capture the moment Benjamin pointed the gun towards the back of the vehicle, where an embassy employee was seated. The Financial Times reported the incident took place during a work trip to a region troubled by drug cartel violence.

“In a context of daily killings in Mexico by drug dealers, he dares to joke,” said the account @subdiplomatic, which also raised concerns about the treatment of Mexican embassy staff.

A UK foreign ministry spokesperson stated, “We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action.” The ministry also emphasised its “robust HR processes” for managing internal matters.

Benjamin’s tenure as the UK ambassador to Mexico lasted from 2021 until May 2024, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile. He has served in various countries including Ghana, Indonesia, Turkey, and the US since joining the diplomatic service in 1986.

Foreign officials visiting dangerous areas in Mexico typically travel with bodyguards. The country experiences about 80 murders daily, often linked to violent drug cartels.

The British government has not provided further details, and requests for comment from Benjamin and the British embassy in Mexico have gone unanswered.

Shelbin MS

