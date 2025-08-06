Kelley Mack completed final film weeks before death at 33

Kelley Mack finished work on her last film, Universal, only weeks before she died from central nervous system glioma. The 33-year-old actress, best known as Addy in season 9 of The Walking Dead, passed away in Cincinnati on August 2, according to her family’s statement and obituary.

Mack played Addy in five episodes of the AMC series in 2018, marking a turning point in her career. She later appeared as Penelope Jacobs in Chicago Med and guest-starred in 9-1-1. Her film credits include Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Delicate Arch, and Universal, in which she was both the lead actress and executive producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal (@universalthefilm)

Universal is a sci-fi drama about a couple’s romantic trip interrupted by a stranger claiming to possess a groundbreaking discovery. Mack described it on Instagram as “a small, down-to-earth film about huge, out-of-this-world concepts.” The film premiered shortly before her death and will be released posthumously.

Mack’s work extended beyond acting. She voiced characters in various projects, including a Hailee Steinfeld voice match in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and co-wrote screenplays with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. One project, On The Black, is a 1950s Ohio baseball story inspired by her grandparents’ college years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelley Mack (@itskelleymack)

- Advertisement -

Born Kelley Lynne Klebenow, she was a former college tennis player who enjoyed hiking, biking, pickleball, and piano. She lived in Los Angeles for over a decade but maintained close ties to Ohio, where she died surrounded by family. Her obituary stated, “She cherished time with her family and friends, finding joy in storytelling.”

A remembrance will be held in Glendale, Ohio, on August 16, followed by another celebration in Los Angeles later this year. Mack is survived by her parents, siblings Kathryn and Parker, grandparents, and boyfriend Logan.