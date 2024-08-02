26 C
New York
Friday, August 2, 2024
Headline news

President Biden extends condolences to victims of deadly landslides in India’s Kerala

By: vibhuti

Date:

Biden praised the bravery of Indian service members and first responders involved in the rescue efforts. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for the victims of the landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

“Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India,” Biden said.

He added that their prayers are with the victims and their families. He praised the bravery of Indian service members and first responders involved in the rescue efforts.

The landslides, which happened late on Tuesday (30) night, left at least 281 dead and over 200 missing. Many homes were destroyed.

A massive rescue operation is ongoing in the worst-hit areas of Wayanad: Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the army informed him that there are likely no more survivors in the worst-affected areas.

A bailey bridge at Churalmala is now ready, allowing big equipment to reach the cut-off areas.

More than 8,000 people have been safely evacuated and are staying in 82 relief camps. The Chief Minister mentioned that a proper rehabilitation program is being prepared.

Popular

