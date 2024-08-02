‘America deserves better’: Kamala Harris responds to Trump’s remarks on her racial identity

In a recent interview, Donald Trump questioned Kamala Harris’s racial identity, saying: “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris responded to Trump’s comments during a rally in Texas. She described his remarks as “the same old show” and said, “America deserves better.”

Trump’s comments were made at a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) event. The interview, which was supposed to last an hour, was cut short after 34 minutes, according to Axios.

Harris responded to Trump’s remarks at the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boule in Houston. She told the crowd: “This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists.” After a pause for boos, she continued, “And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not rewrite history.”