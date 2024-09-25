17.8 C
New York
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndia's top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks
India News

India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

India’s chief justice Justice DY Chandrachud (ANI Photo)

Related stories

India News

Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

The Congress party lodged a police complaint on Wednesday,...
India News

Indian top court grants bail to anti-Modi leader Kejriwal in graft case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister...
India News

Army officers attacked, woman accompanying them raped in India’s Madhya Pradesh

Two army officers undergoing training at the Infantry School...
India News

Mahavir Phogat expresses disappointment over Vinesh Phogat’s political move, urges focus on 2028 Olympics

Wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat expressed regret over his niece...
India News

Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

During his visit to the United States, Congress leader...

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings initiated after Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda made communal comments during court proceedings. The judge had referred to a Muslim-dominated area of Bengaluru as “Pakistan.” On September 21, he issued an apology for his remarks in open court.

 

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading a five-judge bench, emphasized, “We can’t call any part of the territory of India as Pakistan.” The bench also included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy. The court noted that judges should be cautious of making comments that could be perceived as biased against any community or gender.

 

Justice Srishananda’s comments had sparked controversy after video clips of the judge reprimanding a woman lawyer during a hearing went viral on social media. In the clips, he made inappropriate comments, suggesting she might know intimate details about the opposing party. The Supreme Court, which had taken cognizance of these incidents, advised the Karnataka High Court to investigate further.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Bollywood directors have problem casting me in rich man roles,’ actor Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment 0
Manoj Bajpayee, a highly respected actor in Indian cinema,...

Starmer cautions Britons of tough choices amid national recovery efforts

UK News 0
Keir Starmer has warned the British public that the...

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

News 0
A 55-year-old Missouri man named Marcellus Williams was executed...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc