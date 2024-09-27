Suspect in Bengaluru woman’s murder found dead in Odisha

A suspect in the killing of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru was found dead in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, according to authorities. Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, 31, allegedly took his own life by hanging, and police say they discovered a suicide note in which he confessed to the crime.

Ray was wanted in connection with the murder of Mahalakshmi, whose dismembered body was found in a refrigerator at her Vyalikaval home in Bengaluru. According to police, Ray and Mahalakshmi had been in a relationship, and arguments over her request to marry had led to frequent disputes. Preliminary investigations indicate Ray killed Mahalakshmi during one such argument.

After the killing, Ray reportedly called his younger brother, asking him to vacate their rented house. He told his brother he would explain everything in person but did not provide details over the phone. Following this conversation, police traced Ray’s location to Odisha after he initially fled to West Bengal.

Police were conducting a manhunt when they discovered Ray’s body on Wednesday morning. Bengaluru police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.

Mahalakshmi’s body was discovered by her mother and elder sister on Saturday after she had been missing for a few days.