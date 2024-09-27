18.2 C
New York
Friday, September 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsSuspect in Bengaluru woman's murder found dead in Odisha
India News

Suspect in Bengaluru woman’s murder found dead in Odisha

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A 29-year-old woman was killed in Bengaluru and her body was dismembered and stuffed in a refrigerator. Later the prime suspect died by suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. (Picture for representation: Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings...
India News

Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

The Congress party lodged a police complaint on Wednesday,...
India News

Indian top court grants bail to anti-Modi leader Kejriwal in graft case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister...
India News

Army officers attacked, woman accompanying them raped in India’s Madhya Pradesh

Two army officers undergoing training at the Infantry School...
India News

Mahavir Phogat expresses disappointment over Vinesh Phogat’s political move, urges focus on 2028 Olympics

Wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat expressed regret over his niece...

A suspect in the killing of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru was found dead in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, according to authorities. Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, 31, allegedly took his own life by hanging, and police say they discovered a suicide note in which he confessed to the crime.

 

Ray was wanted in connection with the murder of Mahalakshmi, whose dismembered body was found in a refrigerator at her Vyalikaval home in Bengaluru. According to police, Ray and Mahalakshmi had been in a relationship, and arguments over her request to marry had led to frequent disputes. Preliminary investigations indicate Ray killed Mahalakshmi during one such argument.

 

After the killing, Ray reportedly called his younger brother, asking him to vacate their rented house. He told his brother he would explain everything in person but did not provide details over the phone. Following this conversation, police traced Ray’s location to Odisha after he initially fled to West Bengal.

- Advertisement -

 

Police were conducting a manhunt when they discovered Ray’s body on Wednesday morning. Bengaluru police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.

 

Mahalakshmi’s body was discovered by her mother and elder sister on Saturday after she had been missing for a few days.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s top closes case against judge after apology for communal remarks

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Golfer Sahith Theegala becomes first Indian American in Presidents Cup, joins forces with Morikawa against Internationals

Sports 0
Sahith Theegala is set to make history as the...

Indian-American NGO Voice of SAP raises $ 1 Million to empower differently-abled in India

News 0
Voice of SAP (VOSAP), an Indian-American NGO based in...

Sandhya Suri’s India-based ‘Santosh’ chosen as UK’s entry for Oscars

UK News 0
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA)...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc