Congress files police complaint over threats to Rahul Gandhi’s safety

The Congress party lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, accusing leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of making statements that endanger the safety of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

According to the complaint, Congress alleged that remarks made by NDA figures were intended to incite violence against Gandhi and disrupt national peace, particularly in the lead-up to elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Ajay Maken, AICC treasurer and general secretary, submitted the complaint to the Tughlaq Road police station, urging the registration of FIRs against the involved leaders.

The statements in question include those by BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who reportedly said during a BJP event on September 11, “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua,” referring to the assassination of Gandhi’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

Additionally, the complaint cited remarks by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who offered a bounty for anyone who cuts Gandhi’s tongue. Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh were also named for calling Gandhi “the number one terrorist of India.”

“The above statements/threats issued by various BJP leaders and its allies, calling for assassination and/or bodily injury to Rahul Gandhi, and labeling him a terrorist, demonstrate personal hatred,” the Congress stated in its complaint.