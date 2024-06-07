Four Indian students drown in St. Petersburg in Russia

In a tragic incident near St Petersburg, Russia, four Indian medical students drowned in the Volkhov River. The Indian missions in Russia are coordinating with local authorities to expedite the return of their bodies to their families.

The victims, two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were students at Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city. According to local media reports, a female Indian student encountered difficulties while wading out from the beach. In an effort to rescue her, four of her companions entered the water, resulting in the drowning of three of them. A third boy was rescued by local residents.

The Embassy of India in Moscow expressed its condolences on X, stating, “We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved.”

The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg confirmed that the students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University, adding, “Sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”

The Consulate General is collaborating with local authorities to ensure the swift return of the mortal remains to the relatives. “The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all possible help,” it stated.