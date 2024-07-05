Indian Cricket Champions celebrate with fans by hosting victory rally in Mumbai

Indian Cricket Team T20 World Cup Victory Celebration Highlights: The Indian cricket team arrived at the Wankhede Stadium after their open-top bus victory parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the players received a rousing reception upon their arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Team India met prime minister Narendra Modi earlier in the morning in New Delhi, they arrived in Mumbai for a BCCI felicitation function at the Wankhede Stadium, besides doing an open bus trophy tour in Mumbai.

The gates for the Wankhede Stadium were opened for fans of the Indian team, entry at the Wankhede Stadium for the felicitation function Mumbai largest turnover of around 4-5 lakh fans waiting for the glimpse of champions. The traffic police had closed seven roads in South Mumbai for traffic.

A memorable occasion as #TeamIndia got the opportunity to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji in Delhi 🙌@narendramodi | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/eqJ7iv9yVw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

Team India had been stuck in Barbados because of a hurricane but were flown out of the West Indies in a specially-arranged charter flight. Team India flew from Barbados to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday (3) and arrived in Delhi and then on Thursday (4) in Mumbai where thousands of fans were waiting.

Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown on the previous Saturday (29).