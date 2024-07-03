Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic cruises, Vondrousova stumbles, Murray withdraws

Novak Djokovic opened his Wimbledon campaign with a dominant performance, defeating Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Despite undergoing knee surgery after the French Open, Djokovic showed no signs of distress. “I didn’t know how I would feel or how the knee would hold up, but for an opening match, I couldn’t ask for a better start,” Djokovic remarked.

In a surprising turn of events, defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova was eliminated in the first round by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Vondrousova’s loss, 6-4, 6-2, makes her the first defending women’s champion in 30 years to be knocked out in the opening round. Reflecting on her performance, Vondrousova said, “Today I was really nervous from the start. I couldn’t shake it off.”

Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, also faced disappointment. The 37-year-old withdrew from his singles match against Czech Tomas Machac due to an injury. Murray, who recently had surgery to remove a spinal cyst, stated that he might still play doubles with his brother Jamie later this week. “I may still get to write the final chapter of my fabled Wimbledon chronicle,” he commented.

Top seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round after defeating American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 under the Court One roof. Swiatek admitted to feeling rusty but was satisfied with her progress. “When you switch to any surface, the first couple of matches are not going to be comfortable, and you have to accept that,” she explained.

In other matches, Russian Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, was upset by Francisco Comesana of Argentina. Rublev’s frustration was evident as he struck his racket against his leg during the match. French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev easily handled Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, while Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz advanced past qualifier Radu Albot.

Former women’s champion Elena Rybakina started her tournament strongly, defeating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse. American Jessica Pegula and Britain’s Katie Boulter also secured victories.

The day saw occasional light rain, but it did not significantly disrupt play. As the tournament continues, all eyes are on how the players adapt to Wimbledon’s grass courts.