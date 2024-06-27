India seeks redemption against England in T20 World Cup semi-Final

India is poised to face defending champions England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, determined to break their pattern of knockout stage disappointments. After suffering a heavy defeat to England in last year’s semi-final, India has revamped their approach, adopting a more aggressive batting style under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Spinners have thrived at Providence Stadium, the venue for this match, and India’s Kuldeep Yadav and England’s Adil Rashid are eager to capitalise on these conditions. While spinners are expected to play a significant role, pacers have also found success, as demonstrated by Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi’s performance against New Zealand.

The pitch at Providence has been under preparation since early June, with no matches played since, ensuring optimal conditions for this high-stakes game. India’s strong showing in the Super 8 stage bolsters their confidence, though the high-pressure environment of a semi-final can lead to unpredictable outcomes.

Key to India’s chances will be the form of Virat Kohli, who has been relatively quiet this tournament, and Rohit Sharma, whose aggressive 41-ball 92 against Australia highlights his intent. This semi-final could mark the last T20 World Cup for both Kohli and Sharma, adding urgency to their performances.

India’s likely unchanged lineup may include Yuzvendra Chahal as a tactical choice against England’s top right-handers. Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent form and Hardik Pandya’s all-round abilities are crucial to India’s plans.

England, meanwhile, has navigated a challenging journey through the tournament. Despite setbacks in the Super 8s, including a loss to South Africa, they have bounced back strongly. Jos Buttler’s recent return to form and his familiarity with the Indian bowlers will be pivotal for England’s batting strategy. Phil Salt, known for his rapid scoring, will also be a key player for England.

England’s spin options, with Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, will aim to challenge India’s left-handed batsmen. The pace duo of Jofra Archer, recently returned from injury, and Chris Jordan, coming off a hat-trick, provide a formidable bowling attack.

Reflecting on England’s path to the semi-finals, Chris Jordan remarked, “When we left England a few weeks ago, we set out to defend the title. There have been a few bumps along the way, but they’ve sharpened our focus and clarified our direction.”

Rain is expected in the lead-up to the game and could impact play on match day, adding another layer of complexity to this crucial encounter.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.