Cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between venues during T20 World Cup

By: vibhuti

Crickbuster USA is dedicated to supporting cricket enthusiasts and fans by providing the best experience in the stadium. (Photo credit: @Crick_buster)

Die-hard cricket fans used chartered flights to travel between venues during the recently concluded T-20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

With a significant number of Indian fans rushing to reach various venues on short notice, particularly during the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, Crickbuster, the official online travel agency (OTA) for the International Cricket Council (ICC), arranged a special chartered plane, according to officials.

“During the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, fans often encountered significant difficulties in securing flights and hotel accommodations due to overwhelming demand. Recognising this pervasive challenge, Crickbuster intervened with a seamless solution. We arranged chartered flights, ensuring fans had reliable and convenient transportation to and from the matches,” Florida-based Crickbuster said in a statement.

“Crickbuster USA is dedicated to supporting cricket enthusiasts and fans by providing the best experience in the stadium. Crickbuster consistently goes the extra mile to help fans achieve their desires,” said Crickbuster co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Vinny Kumar.

“The Crickbuster team is committed to providing exceptional service to all our customers, ensuring their tournament experience is top-notch. Our team, comprised the best in the industry, consistently works to provide a hassle-free experience for everyone,” said Crickbuster co-founder and president Rashmi P Kumar. “Our team’s performance at Times Square in New York has become the talk of the town,” she said.

The Florida-based company owned by this Indian-American couple from Bihar has created a space for itself in cricket tourism, as it offers boarding and lodging packages to cricket fans along with tickets to give hassle-free experience to them to watch international matches.

According to Crickbuster, each package for the matches included stadium transfers, guaranteeing convenient and timely transportation for fans to and from the venue. “This ensures that fans can focus entirely on enjoying the cricketing event, without the hassle of navigating transportation logistics,” the press release said.

