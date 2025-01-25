Indian-American journalist Kush Desai appointed Deputy Press Secretary by Donald Trump

The White House confirmed on Friday (24) that President Donald Trump appointed Kush Desai as the deputy press secretary, a significant move highlighting the growing representation of Indian Americans in U.S. politics.

Desai brings an impressive background in political communications to his new role. Most recently, he served as the deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and the Republican Party of Iowa.

His tenure in these positions showcased his strategic expertise in shaping political narratives and driving impactful messaging campaigns.

I’m back, back in the DC groove pic.twitter.com/MI7d8MeXep — Kush Desai (@K_SDesai) January 25, 2025

At the Republican National Committee (RNC), Desai held the title of deputy battleground states and Pennsylvania communications director. In this role, he focused on crafting tailored messages for key battleground states, with a particular emphasis on Pennsylvania, which is often a pivotal state in presidential elections.

His work there was instrumental in enhancing the Republican Party’s outreach and influence during high-stake campaigns.

Before venturing into politics, Desai briefly worked as a journalist with The Daily Caller in Washington, D.C., where he honed his skills in reporting and analysis. His LinkedIn profile also notes his early professional experience as a Research Analyst at the Republican National Committee, which laid the foundation for his political career.

An alumnus of Dartmouth College, Desai holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the prestigious Ivy League institution in New Hampshire. During his time at Dartmouth, he was awarded the James O. Freedman Presidential Research Scholarship.

This scholarship allowed him to collaborate closely with faculty members, gaining invaluable research experience and strengthening his academic credentials.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Desai is bilingual, fluent in both English and Gujarati. This linguistic ability adds a distinct edge to his communication skills, enabling him to connect with diverse audiences more effectively.

Desai will serve under Taylor Budowich, the deputy White House chief of staff and cabinet secretary, who oversees the White House Office of Communications. He will work alongside other high-profile appointees, including Steven Cheung, assistant to the President and White House communications director, and Karoline Leavitt, assistant to the President and press secretary.

This latest appointment underscores President Trump’s commitment to assembling a communications team with robust expertise and diverse perspectives.

Desai’s journey from his early days as a journalist to holding key roles in the Republican Party reflects his dedication to public service and political strategy.

With his extensive experience and bilingual proficiency, he is expected to play a crucial role in shaping and delivering the administration’s messaging in the upcoming election cycle.