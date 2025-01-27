3.4 C
New York
Monday, January 27, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump and Starmer discuss Gaza ceasefire, economy, and strengthening US-UK ties
Headline news

Trump and Starmer discuss Gaza ceasefire, economy, and strengthening US-UK ties

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference at the Downing Street Briefing Room following the guilty plea of the Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana, on January 21, 2025 in London, England. Teenager Axel Rudakubana pleaded guilty Monday to the "unspeakable" killing of three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the UK's most violent riots in a decade. He admitted murdering three girls, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiarthe at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England on July 29 last year. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Related stories

US president Donald Trump and British prime minister Keir Starmer spoke on Sunday (26) in a wide-ranging conversation on Gaza and the economy, promising to meet “soon.”

Starmer praised Trump for his “role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza,” as the pair discussed the “importance of working together for security in the Middle East,” according to a readout of the call from Downing Street.
Trump meanwhile welcomed the release of British-Israeli dual national Emily Damari who was freed a week ago by Hamas.
The two leaders additionally talked about “how both countries can promote a fair bilateral economic relationship,” according to a White House readout, with Starmer’s office highlighting the UK’s efforts “deregulating to boost growth.”

The pair also “agreed to meet soon,” Downing Street said, stressing “the importance of the close and warm ties” between the two countries.
Trump, a longtime fan of Britain’s monarchy, also “expressed his well wishes for the British Royal Family,” the White House said.
The US Republican opened the call by offering condolences for the death of Starmer’s brother Nick last month.
Britain’s new Labour government, elected in July, has spent months trying to build bridges with Trump’s team.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who once called Trump a “tyrant in a toupee,” this week praised his “incredible grace,” recalling a dinner he and Starmer had with Trump in New York in September.
Then on Saturday, Trump applauded Starmer, saying he was doing “a very good job.”
The comments come after Starmer was recently on the receiving end of brutal verbal attacks by Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and the world’s richest man.
Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American journalist Kush Desai appointed Deputy Press Secretary by Donald Trump

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Urvashi Rautela responds to ‘beauty without brains’ trolls, cites Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as examples

Entertainment 0
Urvashi Rautela recently found herself at the center of...

Shahid Kapoor was insulted at the sets of ‘Padmaavat’ sets, reveal alleged crew members

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is currently promoting his...

‘You will be ready to do everything, right?” Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch

Entertainment 0
In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, actress Fatima...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc