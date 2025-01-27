Trump and Starmer discuss Gaza ceasefire, economy, and strengthening US-UK ties

US president Donald Trump and British prime minister Keir Starmer spoke on Sunday (26) in a wide-ranging conversation on Gaza and the economy, promising to meet “soon.”

Starmer praised Trump for his “role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza,” as the pair discussed the “importance of working together for security in the Middle East,” according to a readout of the call from Downing Street.

Trump meanwhile welcomed the release of British-Israeli dual national Emily Damari who was freed a week ago by Hamas.

The two leaders additionally talked about “how both countries can promote a fair bilateral economic relationship,” according to a White House readout, with Starmer’s office highlighting the UK’s efforts “deregulating to boost growth.”

I spoke with @POTUS today and congratulated him on his inauguration. I thanked him for his kind words on the loss of my brother. We discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East, for trade and economic growth. I look forward to meeting soon to… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 26, 2025

The pair also “agreed to meet soon,” Downing Street said, stressing “the importance of the close and warm ties” between the two countries.

Trump, a longtime fan of Britain’s monarchy, also “expressed his well wishes for the British Royal Family,” the White House said.

The US Republican opened the call by offering condolences for the death of Starmer’s brother Nick last month.

Britain’s new Labour government, elected in July, has spent months trying to build bridges with Trump’s team.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who once called Trump a “tyrant in a toupee,” this week praised his “incredible grace,” recalling a dinner he and Starmer had with Trump in New York in September.

Then on Saturday, Trump applauded Starmer, saying he was doing “a very good job.”

The comments come after Starmer was recently on the receiving end of brutal verbal attacks by Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and the world’s richest man.