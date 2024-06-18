28 C
New York
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia launches investigation into fatal West Bengal train collision
News

India launches investigation into fatal West Bengal train collision

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Image Caption: State-run Indian Railways, notorious for overcrowding, is the world’s fourth largest train network, carrying 13 million people a day, along with nearly 1.5 billion tonnes of freight in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

News

India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

India and the United States have announced the completion...
News

Modi meets Sullivan as India and US strengthen bilateral ties

Prime minister of India Narendra Modi met US National...
News

Asian American writer Ganeshanathan wins 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Sri Lankan- American writer V V Ganeshanathan has emerged...
News

Hunter Biden convicted on Federal firearm charges in landmark case

In a significant legal development, Hunter Biden, son of...
News

Baltimore’s key shipping lane fully reopens after bridge collapse

THE Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two...

India has commenced an investigation into the train collision that occurred in West Bengal, which resulted in nine fatalities and over 50 injuries. The collision involved a freight train crashing into the Kanchanjunga Express, a passenger train travelling from Tripura to Kolkata.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, announced that the inquiry would begin on Tuesday. “The investigation will encompass eye-witness testimonies, examination of official documents, and statements from railway personnel regarding signalling and other essential safety protocols,” he stated.

The passenger train had halted near a station in Darjeeling when the freight train, apparently ignoring a crucial signal, collided with it. The driver of the freight train, who was killed in the crash, is believed to have disregarded the signal, leading to the tragic accident.

There were 1,400 passengers on board the Kanchanjunga Express at the time. Following the collision, reports indicated that the automatic signalling system had malfunctioned earlier in the day. This failure necessitated the use of “paper signals,” instructing drivers to proceed with caution.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Modi government’s safety record, attributing the crash to negligence. This incident occurred just over a year after a significant rail disaster in Odisha, where a signalling error resulted in the deaths of 288 people.

- Advertisement -

Survivors shared their harrowing experiences. “I did not feel like I was going to survive,” recounted Arti Roy, a passenger who lost her belongings in the ensuing chaos. Jahangir

Alam, a local resident who hurried to assist, described the scene as horrifying. “These accidents are extremely perilous,” he commented.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman of India’s Railway Board, noted that the damage could have been more severe if not for the strategic placement of a guard wagon and two postal carriages at the rear of the passenger train. Sinha also highlighted ongoing efforts to implement an anti-collision system across the country to mitigate human error in railway operations.

India’s state-operated railway network, one of the largest globally, transports millions of passengers daily and carries substantial freight volumes. Despite its vast reach, the network faces persistent safety challenges, underscored by a history of accidents.

Partial services resumed on the affected tracks on Tuesday, with diversions and reduced-speed operations as investigations and recovery efforts proceed.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi meets Sullivan as India and US strengthen bilateral ties
Next article
India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bobby Deol opens up about ‘dark reality’ of Bollywood

Entertainment 0
The Animal actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the secrets...

India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

News 0
India and the United States have announced the completion...

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Entertainment 0
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc